How crazy market for Portsmouth hot seat has evolved with former Hull City, Sheffield United, Wigan Athletic, Tottenham Hotspur & Ipswich men all in contention - in pictures
There have been plenty of names thrown in the hat for the hot seat at Fratton Park.
From Kenny Jackett and Paul Cook to Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche, there have been plenty of people cropping up in the running for the vacant job at PO4.
Managers have revealed their interest, while some were keen to rubbish those rumours.
But the Blues’ search for Danny Cowley’s successor appears to be nearing its conclusion.
Since the former head coach’s sacking on Monday 2nd January, Bet Victor have opened a market on who could be the man to take charge.
Following his exit, The News have reported the latest odds each morning, to keep you up to speed with the market.
But how has that picture changed over the past 16 days since Cowley’s departure?
We’ve taken a look at how things have developed over the past two weeks, to see who has been favourite on each day and who emerged in the running.