There have been plenty of names thrown in the hat for the hot seat at Fratton Park.

From Kenny Jackett and Paul Cook to Chris Wilder and Sean Dyche, there have been plenty of people cropping up in the running for the vacant job at PO4.

Managers have revealed their interest, while some were keen to rubbish those rumours.

But the Blues’ search for Danny Cowley’s successor appears to be nearing its conclusion.

Since the former head coach’s sacking on Monday 2nd January, Bet Victor have opened a market on who could be the man to take charge.

Following his exit, The News have reported the latest odds each morning, to keep you up to speed with the market.

But how has that picture changed over the past 16 days since Cowley’s departure?

We’ve taken a look at how things have developed over the past two weeks, to see who has been favourite on each day and who emerged in the running.

1. Tuesday 3rd January - Leam Richardson Following Cowley’s sacking the evening prior, the former Pompey coach shot straight to the top of the bookies’ odds, with Paul Cook’s ex-assistant at Fratton Park the early front runner for the role. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

2. Wednesday 4th January - Leam Richardson The ex-Wigan boss remained the front runner, sitting at 6/4 in the market. He was closely followed by Liam Manning, Darrell Clarke and Lee Bowyer as the early leaders. Among the bookies’ list were the likes of Neil Warnock, Chris Wilder and Darren Ferguson. Photo: Joe Pepler Photo Sales

3. Thursday 5th January - Leam Richardson Although Richardson was still the early favourite, former Pompey striker Lee Bradbury revealed his interest in taking the job at Fratton Park. This saw him sky rocket into second in the market at 4/1. Kenny Jackett also made a surprise appearance on the list at 33/1. Photo: Charlotte Tattersall Photo Sales

4. Friday 6th January - Anthony Barry The Chelsea youth coach was installed as the latest favourite, becoming the front runner at 2/1 on his maiden appearance on the market. Another close runner emerged in Grant McCann after he was sacked by Peterborough. Friday also saw the likes of Steve Evans and Sam Allardyce enter the running. Photo: VIRGINIE LEFOUR Photo Sales