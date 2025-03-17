Pompey had forgotten man Jacob Farrell to thank for their ability to bring in defender Alexander Milosevic on a free transfer earlier this month.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite the Aussie featuring just once for the Blues to date following his transfer from A-League side Central Coast Mariners last July, the defender played a crucial role in facilitating the Fratton Park club’s move for the nine-times-capped Sweden international centre-back.

But it was nothing to do with his contacts in the game, their paths crossing on the international scene, or a shared agent. Instead, it all boiled down to the same Home Office rules that allowed Pompey to bring in Sunderland winger Adil Aouchiche late in the January transfer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you cast your mind back to the days leading up to the winter window’s close, uncertainty emerged on the Blues’ ability to add the French forward to John Mousinho’s first-team ranks.

It centred around work permit regulations in accordance with Home Office Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) rules, with Aouchiche not meeting the required criteria.

An Elite Significant Contribution (ESC) spot would, therefore, represent his best hope of a move to Fratton Park - although the only problem there was Pompey’s full quota of four had already been taken up.

That sparked concerns among the Fratton faithful. Yet the Blues knew all along that clearance was forthcoming in the form of Nicolas Schmid’s eligibility to transition into a GBE player at the culmination of the transfer window, having fulfilled the points criteria.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That opened up a space among Pompey’s ESC quota. Now it has emerged that a similar move in work permit status for Farrell - despite his lack of game time at Fratton Park because of injury - opened the door for free-agent Milosevic to this month answer Pompey’s defensive SOS following his AIK release.

Sharing details on the process in his programme notes before last week’s Plymouth game, chief executive Andy Cullen wrote: ‘Just prior to the weekend, we were able to announce the signing of Alexander Milosevic, who was a free agent having left Swedish top-flight club AIK at the end of 2024 following the conclusion of their league campaign.

‘He reinforces our centre-back options following the injuries to Conor Shaughnessy, Rob Atkinson and Hayden Matthews.

‘We were able to secure Alexander on an ESC visa, having successfully transitioned Jacob Farrell to full GBE visa status after the closure of the January transfer window, along with Nicolas Schmid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘This meant that after bringing in Adil Aouchiche, we had a new ESC slot available and also one space left in the 25-player squad list.

‘With nine international caps to his name, he also has previous Championship experience, having featured for Nottingham Forest in 2019. We all welcome Alexander to Fratton Park.’

When Alexander Milosevic could make his Pompey debut

Since his summer arrival, Farrell has been limited to just one appearance - against Sheffield United on September 28 - because of an MCL injury.

And the earliest Pompey fans will get their next glimpse of the left-back will be in pre-season, with the defender already ruled out for the remainder of the Blues’ current Championship campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pompey supporters, meanwhile, are also waiting to see Milosevic in action for the first time. Signed ahead of the Leeds game, the 33-year-old wasn’t involved against the league leaders or the following matches against Plymouth or Preston North End as he plays catch-up on his fitness.

Alexander Milosevic, right, pictured with Marlon Pack, travelled to Preston North End on Saturday with the rest of the Pompey first-team squad | National World

The Blues’ game against Blackburn Rovers after the international break has been earmarked for his potential debut, though, with Mousinho insisting the Swede has been signed to contribute in the battle against relegation.

Providing an update on the centre-half, the Pompey boss told The News last week: ‘Alex will be available for the Blackburn game, fitness-wise. He’s not injured, don’t panic, he just hasn’t trained enough yet!

‘We expect to use him, we wouldn’t have brought him in otherwise. He’s a really solid centre-half, comfortable on the ball and brings a lot of composure to the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We haven’t done a huge amount other than small-sided games, small possession, so I haven’t necessarily seen him opening up in any of the bigger games, but he has a huge amount of experience, he’s capped for Sweden and has played at the top level.

‘I am sure he will be absolutely fine in terms of his defensive capabilities and his aerial dominance, so we’re looking forward to seeing him.’

Fore your next Pompey read: The problem is...' - Portsmouth fired John Mousinho warning by former Aston Villa favourite amid battle for Championship safety