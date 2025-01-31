Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey’s efforts to bring in Sunderland winger Adil Aouchiche as their fifth signing of the January transfer window hang in the balance.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But what exactly are the rules and what’s potentially stopping the Blues from completing a deal that’s aimed to enhance their Championship survival hopes?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s what we discovered, after the rules were update last season.

What are the Governing Body Endorsement (GBE) rules?

The updated GBE rules, which came into effect for the 2023-24 season, aim to make the process for acquiring a work permit for foreign players more transparent and equitable, while also increasing focus on youth development and homegrown talent.

The rules continue to operate under a points-based system, but with some key adjustments in how points are allocated. Players seeking a GBE must earn a minimum number of points, and this is primarily based on international experience, club performances and transfer fee. The thresholds for each of these components are:

International Caps: The number of international appearances a player has for their national team remains a key factor. A higher number of international caps in competitive fixtures (ie World Cup) will result in more points. But there are now more precise and tiered point structures for players coming from different levels of international competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club Performance: Points are awarded based on the club a player has come from and the level of competition they have participated in (ie top-five European leagues v lower-tier leagues). Clubs in stronger leagues will result in more points for the player. This means players coming from higher-level leagues (La Liga, Serie A, Bundesliga) will find it easier to earn points.

Transfer Fee & Wages: Players transferring for higher fees and wages receive more points, which serves as an indicator of their value and quality.

How many points are needed?

The minimum threshold for a player to earn a work permit remains at 15 points for the Premier League. However, for the Championship, the threshold is 10 points.

These thresholds reflect the competitive nature of the leagues and allow clubs at different levels to compete for international talent based on their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to the TransferRoom GBE calculator, Aouchiche posses 10 points at this moment in time.

Players under-21

The new GBE rules give more flexibility for players under the age of 21. These players are still subject to the points-based system, but they have lower point thresholds and easier pathways for acceptance. This is designed to encourage investment in younger international talent.

Additionally, there is still an ‘exceptional talent’ provision, allowing players who may not meet the points threshold but are considered high-potential players to be granted an exemption by an independent panel. These players must demonstrate extraordinary potential, which may be the case for younger players from lower-profile leagues.

Club impact points

This takes into account the influence a player has at their current or most recent club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If a player has been consistently playing for a top-performing club the player can earn additional points to reflect their experience in top-tier environments. Similarly, players from clubs that have performed strongly in their respective leagues can be awarded more points to reflect their development.

Player nationality

A player’s nationality and where they are coming is also taken into consideration. Players from countries outside the top footballing nations (ie - outside the top 50 FIFA-ranked nations) may have more stringent criteria to meet. However, players from developing countries (ie - those who are from nations with less competitive domestic leagues) may still have pathways to qualify if they show significant promise. In these cases, it’s possible for players to qualify under different metrics, like being part of youth development academies in higher-level countries.

Degree of flexibility

Premier League clubs have a bit more flexibility in recruiting players who may not meet the points threshold but still meet other criteria that make them valuable for a club. This allows for an appeal process where clubs can argue a player’s merit based on factors like potential, unique skills, or development prospects.

For the EFL, there is increased flexibility in terms of the points threshold, particularly for players with fewer international appearances or from less competitive leagues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Appeal process

There is a streamlined appeal process for clubs who wish to sign players who fail to meet the points threshold. Clubs can appeal directly to an independent panel to assess whether the player’s potential or value justifies an exemption from the standard criteria. This appeal process has been made more transparent and fairer, with clearer guidelines on how the panel evaluates cases.

More nuanced points system to reflect international quality and club pedigree.

Increased flexibility for younger players (under 21) and exceptional talent.

A stronger focus on homegrown players and youth development.

Greater pathways for players from developing countries, though with more criteria for qualification.

Appeal processes that are now more accessible for clubs.

Pompey boss John Mousinho | National World

Why is Adil Aouchiche’s move an issue for Pompey?

As stated, the GBE rules are primarily based on a player's international appearances, the standard of the league they are coming from, and their overall talent. The Sunderland winger is a former French youth international, which can help his case. But if he hasn’t been playing regularly for the senior French national team or top-tier clubs - which he hasn’t - then he may not automatically meet the required points threshold.

Aouchiche’s career so far has seen him play for Paris Saint-Germain, St Etienne, Lorient and Sunderland, where he has yet to feature regularly. The Black Cats currently play in the Championship, which is considered a competitive league, but not at the same level as the top European leagues, like Ligue 1. If his previous league performances and international youth appearances do not give him enough points under the GBE criteria, he may face difficulties in securing a move to Pompey.

However, the Blues can make a compelling case for his potential under the GBE rules if they feel fit. Indeed, his move could depend on the club’s ability to provide evidence of his quality and potential through an appeal or exemption if necessary.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elite Significant Contribution certificate

Players who are unable to obtain a work permit can apply for an Elite Significant Contribution (ESC) certificate, but Championship clubs - including Pompey - can only have up to four ESC players in their squad.

The Blues are already at their full quota, so they would need to free up a spot to be able to sign Aouchiche before Monday night’s 11pm deadline.