How former Bristol City, Luton Town and Lincoln City man has gained new Portsmouth lease of life
Marlon Pack is adamant Joe Morrell’s involvement in the World Cup is the key to his recent impressive form.
And Pompey has highlighted the strength he still believes exists in the middle of the park for the Blues.
Morrell was one of the standout performers in the Blues’ 1-0 defeat to Spurs on the weekend, which saw him gain plaudits along with Zak Swanson.
In fact, it represents his recent run of outstanding displays, where he’s starred in the engine room following his return from illness.
Although the 26-year-old has been heavily impacted by injuries, sickness and his inclusion in the World Cup this term, he’s still amassed 17 outings for Pompey to date.
And his inclusion in Wales’ squad for the competition in Qatar is something Pack is adamant has benefited his midfield partner’s influence on the squad.
He said: ‘Joe went to the World Cup, I thought he was fantastic.
‘Against Spurs on Saturday he took some real courage and bravery on the ball to make us play on a big occasion, and that’s why he’s played at an international level because he takes responsibility and leadership.
‘He was just as good (against Bolton on Tuesday) coming in a different environment but still as the ultra professional, he turned up and was brave on the ball again.
‘In tight spaces, he’s always available for a pass, he always wants to receive it in tight areas and he's a clever footballer.
‘When you go to the World Cup you are obviously going to play to a high standard. We’ve had a previous relationship (at Bristol City) and we’ve worked well.
‘At times this season with Joe he’s had a few injuries, the World Cup break but I think we can work well in the midfield.’
The Pompey midfield ranks has been decimated by injuries and suspension this season.
Nonetheless, Pack is adamant the engine room holds the key to success – and has highlighted the power Pompey possess in the middle of the park.
He added: ‘We’ve also got some really good individuals in the midfield.
‘We’ve got Louis Thompson who’s just come back and he’s been a big miss for us, Tom Lowery is injured and has been a big miss because he’s a big player.
‘Jay Mingi’s injured and he’s got real potential and Ryan Tunnicliffe who’s a really good eight, he’s fantastic and gives us something different as he drives with the ball and receives on the back foot.
‘We’ve got numerous midfielder’s here that are a privilege to play with every week.’