What Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley really wants from Joe Morrell's World Cup adventure with Wales

The Blues boss hopes the Wales midfielder will return from Qatar with a real drive and energy that will help the Fratton Park outfit attack the second half of the season.

Cowley & Co will say goodbye to Morrell after today’s League One trip to Morecambe.

The 25-year-old has been included in Rob Page’s squad for the tournament which kicks off next weekend, and will be away until the end of the month at the earliest.

It’s a scenario that has been all too familiar this season already, with the midfielder restricted to just 10 outings this term following a hernia operation in the summer, additional niggling injuries and sickness.

Pompey, however, have managed to maintain their promotion push without him and other key players as injuries have taken their toll in recent weeks.

But with one eye already on Morrell’s return, Cowley hopes the Welshman’s presence following a successful World Cup, will allow the Blues to really show off their Championship credentials at the right time of the season.

Pompey midfielder Joe Morrell heads off for the World Cup with Wales after Saturday's trip to Morecambe

‘I think Joe is a brilliant professional, ‘ said Cowley, when asked about the midfielder’s confession that he has found it hard to focus on his Pompey career as he prepares for the World Cup.

‘He's an incredibly focused boy, who trains with energy and intensity every day.

‘It's a once-in-a-lifetime moment, the World Cup is the pinnacle of most professional footballers' careers and, of course, with it being on the horizon, it's human nature that you'll be aware of it.

‘That's no a reason why, though, Joe has had a stop-start season following a fantastic season last year.

‘He unfortunately picked up the injury while with Wales, he came back, we tried to rehab him, couldn't, and then he had the operation.

‘He missed a lot of pre-season and then it's just been slow progress from there on in.

‘Even last week he was genuinely ill. So it's been a frustrating season.

‘He's a top professional and he's actually trained really well this week.

‘He's in a good rhythm so he's actually going to go to Wales in a good place.

‘We'll then be super excited to have him back.

‘And I think, ultimately, he's just an inspiration for our younger players, showing them what is possible when you are focused and work hard.

