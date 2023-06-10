How former Portsmouth, Stoke and Everton keeper could help Blues land Luton's Matt Macey in transfer window

The former Blues keeper has emerged as a transfer target of Premier League new-boys Luton, with Rob Edwards reportedly keen to freshen up his goalkeeping department at Kenilworth Road.

According to The Telegraph, that has also seen the Hatters linked with a move for Bournemouth stopper Mark Travers, casting further doubt on Macey’s long-term future at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championship play-off final winners had on-loan Nottingham Forest keeper Ethan Horvath in goal for them last season, with the American keeping 20 clean sheets in 51 games. He’s since returned to the City Ground, with Edwards now expected to look elsewhere for a No1 on the club’s return to the top-flight.

Matt Macey, left, and Asmir Begovic

That has apparently led them to Begovic, who finds himself as a free agent this summer following his decision to turn down a new contract at Everton – his home for the past two seasons.

The 35-year-old is vastly experienced having spent the majority of his career operating in the Premier League. After coming through the ranks at Pompey, where he made nine top-flight appearances, he’s also played for Stoke, Chelsea and Bournemouth. Begovic also spent half a season in Serie A with AC Milan.

If he or 24-year-old Republic of Ireland international Travers makes the move to Luton, that will push Macey further down the pecking order and provide hope of a move back to the south coast, with James Shea and Jack Walton also registered with the Hatters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The giant 28-year-old impressed during 21 loan appearances for the Blues over the second half of last season. The former Hibs man also provided some much-needed stability to the position, following Josh Griffiths’ early return to parent club West Brom.

John Mousinho has already admitted he’d like to sign Macey on a permanent basis – but stressed that depended on Luton’s plans for the stopper.

Macey, who wants regular football, has a year remaining on his Kenilworth Road contract, after moving for a fee believed to be around £100,000 last summer.

At the time of his move, Edinburgh Live reported that Hibs insisted a sell-on clause was insert in the deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad