On Tuesday, it was revealed League Two new boys Stockport County are to land the Notts County ace amid heavy interest from the Blues.

But the Hatters’ financial muscle appears to have gazumped the competition – following Huddersfield and Barnsley rumoured interest.

And there has been a mixed reaction from the PO4 loyal, with the transfer window opening in two-days-time.

Here’s the verdict of fans on Twitter and Facebook.

Tom Haustead: This guy is a non league player and the amount he is getting at Stockport would put him among our highest earners you would have thought. No complaints from me, we can get someone who is much less of a gamble for that kind of wage.

Jason Butcher: Maybe he wasn’t top of our list? Not pulled up many trees looking at his figures. No big miss tbh.

Pompey target Kyle Wootton is set to sign for Stockport, according to reports. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Hugh Skilling: If we want promotion we need a better striker than him

Karl Westlake: Having watched a few goals on YT, I see a very relaxed footballer who knows where the goal is, yes the defending in L1 might slow him down for the first few months, he will catch on when he finds his feet, worth a punt on a free.

Shawn Woodward: Too slow as always Pompey waiting dithering and miss out

Alan Ray: Really hope it’s true. Don't want him, lots of better striker about an him

@LukeEllisPUP: If this is the case I’d argue that is great news. Having watched him a couple of times, most recently in the playoffs I was really not very impressed, although reckon as a back up player he may have been ok for #pompey

@CowleysCows: Athletically he's similar to Hirst. Not sure technically level there to be 1st choice & on £5k. Cowleys want pace in final 3rd so expect signings having to develop technical side of game which Cowleys like to do.

@brumborn: And so it begins, regardless of your view on Wootton.