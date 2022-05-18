LATEST: Exciting Portsmouth transfer development over Notts County striker linked with Blackburn Rovers, Barnsley, Huddersfield, Stockport County & Co

And The News understands one of the National League’s hottest properties is keen on the prospect of a move to Fratton Park this summer.

The man who bagged 21 goals this term for the Magpies to help them into the National League play-offs remains firmly in the sights of Danny Cowley.

Wootton is out of contract at Meadow Lane this summer, with his form seeing him linked with a stack of clubs including Blackburn Rovers, Huddersfield, Barnsley and Rotherham in recent months.

The likes of National League champions Stockport County are prepared to push the boat with a financial package to attract the 25-year-old, while clubs north of the border are keen.

Pompey’s interest in Wootton first surfaced last year, ahead of the transfer window but a move never materialised.

The News understands Cowley’s push for the 6ft 5in front man has not relented, however, with his agreement officially coming to a close at the end of next month.

That intensity of that interest will hold Pompey in good stead when Wootton becomes a free agent, as will the lure of a move to a club of their standing for the former Scunthorpe trainee.

Kyle Wootton. Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Cowley and his staff have watched Wootton in action and believe he offers the kind of blend of pace and mobility they need to lead the line next season.

Pompey currently don’t have a single senior striker contracted next term, with the attacking department the biggest rebuilding priority for Cowley this summer.

The Londoner would like to have a minimum four attacking players to pick from in his second full season at the helm.

George Hirst remains a man who is wanted at PO4 moving forward, after bagging 15 goals thanks to a powerful second half to the season.

Another loan stay is the only viable path to the Leicester City man returning, with Pompey accepting they may have to wait until later in the window to do a deal.

Spurs striker Kion Etete is on Cowley’s attacking shopping list, with the 6ft 6in hitman showing potential in loans at Northampton and Cheltenham this season.

Hartlepool’s Luke Molyneux is another front man who Pompey are keeping on tabs on.

The former Sunderland talent made a big impact for the League Two side bagging 12 goals this term and picked up player of the season honours in the process.

Molyneux is another free agent who Cowley has watched in person this term.

Swansea pair Morgan Whittaker and Kyle Joseph have both also been mentioned as possible Pompey options.

Joseph was replaced by Etete when recalled by his parent club a Cheltenham loan stay in January.