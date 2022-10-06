That claim was backed up by Michael Jacobs, who admitted Pompey’s summer recruitment has strengthened their forward fire power.

The arrival of Colby Bishop was one of the standout investments in the last window, with the ex-Accrington man scoring seven goals in his opening 10 league matches.

That total sees him sit joint second in the goal-scoring charts, just one strike away from Jonson Clark-Harris.

Meanwhile, his forward partner Dane Scarlett has also contributed to the Blues’ impressive figures this term.

The Spurs starlet has netted three times in League One to date and has been tipped by his team-mates and Danny Cowley to have a highly successful career.

But who do the bookies believe will finish this season as the golden boot winner?

We’ve taken a look at Sky Bet to see how they view who will end the campaign as the top scorer in the third tier.

Here’s the top 20 in the market.

1. Ellis Harrison - Port Vale Golden boot odds: 50/1. Photo: Morgan Harlow Photo Sales

2. Cameron Brannagan - Oxford United Golden boot odds: 50/1. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

3. Alfie May - Cheltenham Golden boot odds: 50/1. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Will Grigg - MK Dons Golden boot odds: 40/1. Photo: James Chance Photo Sales