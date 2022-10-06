News you can trust since 1877
Colby Bishop has scored seven goals in eight games for the Blues in League One this season.

How latest golden boots odds see Portsmouth duo rate against Peterborough United, Ipswich Town, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton Wanderers & Co’s front men

Pompey’s new-look attack has struck fear into many League One defences so far this term.

By Pepe Lacey
Thursday, 6th October 2022, 4:00 pm

That claim was backed up by Michael Jacobs, who admitted Pompey’s summer recruitment has strengthened their forward fire power.

The arrival of Colby Bishop was one of the standout investments in the last window, with the ex-Accrington man scoring seven goals in his opening 10 league matches.

That total sees him sit joint second in the goal-scoring charts, just one strike away from Jonson Clark-Harris.

Meanwhile, his forward partner Dane Scarlett has also contributed to the Blues’ impressive figures this term.

The Spurs starlet has netted three times in League One to date and has been tipped by his team-mates and Danny Cowley to have a highly successful career.

But who do the bookies believe will finish this season as the golden boot winner?

We’ve taken a look at Sky Bet to see how they view who will end the campaign as the top scorer in the third tier.

Here’s the top 20 in the market.

1. Ellis Harrison - Port Vale

Golden boot odds: 50/1.

Photo: Morgan Harlow

2. Cameron Brannagan - Oxford United

Golden boot odds: 50/1.

Photo: Catherine Ivill

3. Alfie May - Cheltenham

Golden boot odds: 50/1.

Photo: Pete Norton

4. Will Grigg - MK Dons

Golden boot odds: 40/1.

Photo: James Chance

