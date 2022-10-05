Within the current first-team set-up six of the Blues’ squad are below the age of 21, many of whom have featured regularly this season, with a dozen others on the fringes in that category.

Eighteen-year-old Dane Scarlett has thrived at Fratton Park this term, scoring four goals in all competitions to date after his arrival on loan from Spurs in the summer.

This has seen him hugely tipped by Cowley and fellow team-mates to have a glistening career in the Premier League as well as on the international stage.

Following the release of FIFA 23, the popular game has unveiled their most promising youngsters in Career Mode.

Scarlett’s current stats see him scored at 65, but his maximum potential will see him grow to an 85 rated player.

But which talents have the highest potential in League One?

We’ve taken a look at FIFA 23’s up-and-coming stars from the third tier to see who they believe has the most glistening future.

Here’s what we found.

1. Max Bird (Derby) - 78 The 22-year-old has risen through the ranks at Pride Park, amassing 126 outings for the Rams since his debut in 2017. This term, the midfielder has made 13 appearances in all competitions and was given a base rating of 70 on FIFA. However, his potential could rise to as much as 78 and just sneaks into the top 10. Photo: Cameron Smith Photo Sales

2. Ronnie Edwards (Peterborough) - 79 The centre-back had been tipped with a move away to Chelsea in the summer for more than £10m, however the highly-rated defender stayed put at Peterborough. Following an impressive campaign in the Championship, the 19-year-old was rated as 66 but could grow to as high as 79 in Career Mode. Photo: Harriet Lander Photo Sales

3. Anis Mehmeti (Wycombe) - 80 The 21-year-old was another player to come through the ranks as he learned his trade at Adams Park. After making his debut in the Championship in 2020, the Albanian winger has gone onto feature 80 times for the Chairboys and has been given a base rating of 67. This grade could rise to a maximum of 13 giving him an impressive rating of 80. Photo: Catherine Ivill Photo Sales

4. Tom Bloxham (Shrewsbury) - 79 Bloxham has made 55 outings for Shrewsbury after making his debut during the 2020-21 campaign, aged 16. Although his current stats give him a 61 overall, the midfielder could grow by an impressive 18, which would leave him with a maximum potential of 79. Photo: Naomi Baker Photo Sales