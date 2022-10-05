The 10 most promising League One talents including Portsmouth, Derby County, Peterborough United, MK Dons & Co’s youngsters - according to FIFA 23
Investment into young and up-and-coming talents is a priority for Danny Cowley at Pompey.
Within the current first-team set-up six of the Blues’ squad are below the age of 21, many of whom have featured regularly this season, with a dozen others on the fringes in that category.
Eighteen-year-old Dane Scarlett has thrived at Fratton Park this term, scoring four goals in all competitions to date after his arrival on loan from Spurs in the summer.
This has seen him hugely tipped by Cowley and fellow team-mates to have a glistening career in the Premier League as well as on the international stage.
Following the release of FIFA 23, the popular game has unveiled their most promising youngsters in Career Mode.
Scarlett’s current stats see him scored at 65, but his maximum potential will see him grow to an 85 rated player.
But which talents have the highest potential in League One?
We’ve taken a look at FIFA 23’s up-and-coming stars from the third tier to see who they believe has the most glistening future.
Here’s what we found.