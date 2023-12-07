League One may not see its football matches subject to the VAR disruption that becomes the talking topic of Premier League fixtures each week, but that's not to say there aren't controversial refereeing calls that leave supporters disgruntled.

In the opening 20 rounds of third-tier fixtures this term, there have already been a huge 55 spot-kicks awarded in matches, with Portsmouth seeing a number go in their favour.

Precision from the spot remains a key part of the game with matches won and lost on penalties and Pompey are lucky to have the clinical Colby Bishop in the side to keep his cool under pressure. The News looks at which League One sides have benefited from the most penalty decisions and how clinical each club is from the spot. Take a look...