The Fratton faithful have been showing their loyalty to the Pompey cause all season long.

The 2024-25 campaign to date has allowed the Blues to record their highest average home attendance in 60-odd years, with 29,218 spectators now the norm at PO4 on a match-day.

Meanwhile, Pompey’s average away attendance currently sits at 2,263, which is the fifth best in the division - behind only to the likes of Leeds, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Such devotion requires both time and money, along with a little bit of patience and understanding as the Blues continue to battle against Championship relegation.

And with 11 more games remaining between now and the end of the season, fans will need to stump up even more of the above if they are to cheer their beloved Blues towards Championship safety.

Five of those fixtures are on the road - matches that require supporters to go the extra mile to follow John Mousinho & Co.

And with National Rail prices rising by an above-inflation 4.6 percent at the beginning of March, we thought we’d calculate how much it would cost a Pompey fan to travel to those remaining five towns or cities if the train was their preferred mode of transport.

We’ve also compared those numbers to what it would cost to travel via Pompey’s official coach travel partner - Lucketts - and by private car if they remain your choice of travel on away days.

Here’s what we discovered, starting with the Blues’ next trip on the road against Preston North End.

National Rail prices - and how they compare to other forms of transport

PRESTION NORTH END - Saturday, March 15 (3pm)

National Rail price (return): From £159.70. Journey: 5 hours, 18 mins (one way), two stops.

Coach travel cost: £40. Journey: 7am pick-up. 11.30pm drop-off.

*Car (fuel cost): £60. Journey: 4 hours, 40 mins (depending on traffic).

MILLWALL - Saturday, April 5 (3pm)

National Rail price (return): From £33.50. Journey: 2 hours, 20 mins (one way), three stops (can vary).

Coach travel cost: £21. Journey: 10am pick-up. 8.30pm drop-off.

*Car (fuel cost): £15.45. Journey: 2 hours, 8 mins (depending on traffic).

COVENTRY - Wednesday, April 9 (7.45pm)

National Rail price (return): From £99 - but requires overnight stay. Journey: 3 hours, 38 mins (one way), three stops.

Coach travel cost: £30. Journey: 2.45pm pick-up. 1am drop-off Thursday.

*Car (fuel cost): £29.31. Journey: 2 hours, 42 mins (depending on traffic).

Frank Lampard's Coventry host Pompey on Wednesday, April 9 | Getty Images

NORWICH - Friday, April 18 (3pm)

National Rail price (return): From £66.50. Journey: 4 hours, 26 mins (one way), two stops.

Coach travel cost: £30. Journey: 9am pick-up. 9.30pm drop-off.

*Car (fuel cost): £39.40. Journey: 3 hours, 47 mins (depending on traffic).

SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY - Saturday, April 25 (3pm)

National Rail price (return): From £98.50. Journey: 4 hours, 38 mins (one way), two stops.

Coach travel cost: £30. Journey: 7am pick-up. 11.30pm drop-off.

*Car (fuel cost): £46.63. Journey: 4 hours, 20 mins (depending on traffic).

* denotes using diesal car and one person in vehicle. Fuel price: 145.89 pence per litre.

National Rail ticket price to Fratton Park home games from surrounding areas

From Chichester (return): £10.80; Havant (return): £4.40; Petersfield: £8.80; Fareham: £4.90; Cosham: £3.90.

