How Portsmouth's fantastic Championship average away attendance compares to Derby County, Sunderland & Co
That was no different on Saturday afternoon, when 1,323 of the Fratton faithful returned to Kenilworth Road for the first time since January 2019.
Despite the relatively short journey to Bedfordshire, the Blues fans left Luton empty handed as John Mousinho’s men ended their three-game winning run as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to their relegation rivals.
It continues Pompey’s miserable record on the road this season, having won just twice away from Fratton Park to date.
That includes disappointing Tuesday night defeats to Blackburn, Plymouth and most notably a 6-1 thrashing at Stoke.
The poor record on their travels hasn’t deterred any fans from making the long trips, however, with the Fratton faithful also racking up their their miles after journeys to Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Burnley.
Although Pompey are back on home soil this weekend against Leeds, a long visit to Deepdale to face Preston awaits with the Blues being allocated more than 5,000 tickets.
But how do the Fratton faithful’s numbers compare with the rest of the Championship? With figures provided by Football Fan Banter, we’ve taken a look at where Pompey this season.
Championship average away attendances
Millwall - 889
Swansea City - 964
Watford - 1,081
Preston North End - 1,236
Cardiff City - 1,257
Luton Town - 1,272
Hull City - 1,273
Bristol City - 1,330
QPR - 1,418
Blackburn Rovers - 1,440
Norwich City - 1,458
Oxford United - 1,516
Stoke City - 1,574
Plymouth Argyle - 1,612
West Brom - 1,876
Coventry City - 2,173
Middlesbrough - 2,191
Burnley - 2,202
Sheffield United - 2,246
Pompey - 2,263
Sheffield Wednesday - 2,353
Derby County - 2,549
Sunderland - 2,751
Leeds United - 3,120.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.