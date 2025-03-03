Pompey fans have been ticking off plenty of new grounds while revisiting others this season following their return to the Championship.

That was no different on Saturday afternoon, when 1,323 of the Fratton faithful returned to Kenilworth Road for the first time since January 2019.

Despite the relatively short journey to Bedfordshire, the Blues fans left Luton empty handed as John Mousinho’s men ended their three-game winning run as they fell to a 1-0 defeat to their relegation rivals.

It continues Pompey’s miserable record on the road this season, having won just twice away from Fratton Park to date.

That includes disappointing Tuesday night defeats to Blackburn, Plymouth and most notably a 6-1 thrashing at Stoke.

The poor record on their travels hasn’t deterred any fans from making the long trips, however, with the Fratton faithful also racking up their their miles after journeys to Sunderland, Middlesbrough and Burnley.

Although Pompey are back on home soil this weekend against Leeds, a long visit to Deepdale to face Preston awaits with the Blues being allocated more than 5,000 tickets.

But how do the Fratton faithful’s numbers compare with the rest of the Championship? With figures provided by Football Fan Banter, we’ve taken a look at where Pompey this season.

Championship average away attendances

Millwall - 889

Swansea City - 964

Watford - 1,081

Preston North End - 1,236

Cardiff City - 1,257

Luton Town - 1,272

Hull City - 1,273

Despite losing 5-1, 2,492 Pompey fans made the trip to West Brom in January. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Bristol City - 1,330

QPR - 1,418

Blackburn Rovers - 1,440

Norwich City - 1,458

Oxford United - 1,516

Stoke City - 1,574

Plymouth Argyle - 1,612

West Brom - 1,876

Coventry City - 2,173

Middlesbrough - 2,191

Burnley - 2,202

Sheffield United - 2,246

Pompey - 2,263

Sheffield Wednesday - 2,353

Derby County - 2,549

Sunderland - 2,751

Leeds United - 3,120.

