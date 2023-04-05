News you can trust since 1877
How Oxford United and Derby County lost out to Portsmouth in race to land key player also linked with Bristol City and Shrewsbury

John Mousinho has revealed how his tried to land Marlon Pack last summer.

By Jordan Cross
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

The Pompey boss told how he attempted to take the midfielder to Oxford United, when focussing on recruitment at the Kassam Stadium.

The U’s loss out, however as the Buckland boy opted for a homecoming, despite also being linked with the likes of Derby County, Shrewsbury and a return to Bristol City.

The Derby interest was certainly solid, with the Rams offering to blow Pompey’s wage offer to the 32-year-old out of the water.

With the Rams in administration and under a transfer embargo there was still uncertainty hanging over Pride Park, however.

Pompey were pushing for an answer over Pack’s plans, too, while there was also the pull of returning to the club he emerged at and being at the heart of their effort to reach the Championship.

Pack’s signing was eventually confirmed in June - just over a week before Derby exited administration after their takeover by businessman David Clowes.

Mousinho is certainly pleased how things worked out, as he now gets to work with the arrival from Cardiff City - a player’s acquainted with after a loan stint at Wycombe early in Pack’s career.

Marlon Pack.Marlon Pack.
He said: ‘I know all about Marlon. Oxford looked at him in the summer and he was high up on the priority list.

‘I guess it was a no brainer or Marlon to come here because of his connections to Portsmouth and the size of the club and what it offers in terms of prestige and history.

‘At the time I would’ve been upset about it, but now I’m really pleased he chose to come here.

‘I know everything about Marlon from knowing his career and playing with him.

‘I’ve got all the angles. I played with him, tried to recruit him and am now lucky enough to coach him as well.’

