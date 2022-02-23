Jackett departed Brisbane Road on Tuesday night after a 2-0 home defeat to Bristol Rovers, which capped off an ugly run of 10 successive league games without victory.

The ex-Wolves boss leaves the London club after nine months in charge, with the club sitting 18th in League Two, having picked up a total of seven victories in the fourth tier prior to his exit.

Before his appointment at Leyton Orient, the former Welsh international spent three-and-a-half years at Fratton Park, where he guided the Blues to two unsuccessful play-off campaigns and two EFL Trophy finals.

Here’s what both sets of supporters have had to say about his most recent departure.

@freddielofc: It’s a shame our season has come to this as in the first half of the season, as we looked like a side that could challenge for promotion.

However, it’s a results driven business and the form the last two months have been diabolical so I have to say it’s the right decision.

@EdwardK54212196: Had to happen there was no other alternative.

@The_P0rts_Mouth: What happened to Jacket Ball?

Looks like you finally got to see what we experienced for 3 years!!

@LHangles: Can't say I agree with this but understand why it has happened. The football has been dire.

Now a chance to get the 2/3 wins needed for survival and start building for next season.

@sxPFC_: We told you.

@ChrisDodd12: Think yourselves lucky you only had less than a year of it.

@daniel_d44: Started off well, but injuries to a few key players have shown Jackett to be quite unable to get the best out of the rest of the squad and he has been devoid of inspiration.

@TilleyMusic: Was really expecting a big season for us this year but sadly never thought it would be ending in a relegation fight.

@LOFC_Dan: Right call come the end of the day.

Tactics were non-existent, players didn't care and everything just looked off.

It's a real shame as the season started so brightly but the window and last few months have been nothing short of dire.

