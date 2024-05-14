How Portsmouth's use of ex-youth team players in League One this season compares to rivals - including Bolton, Derby and Charlton

Published 14th May 2024, 18:00 BST
The end of the 2023/24 campaign saw Pompey part with 12 of their academy players

Shortly after confirmation that Pompey had achieved promotion back into the Championship for the first time since 2010/11, John Mousinho was forced to deliver the disappointing news that ten senior players would be released.

However, it was not just the first-team players who the Blues fans would be saying farewell to. 12 academy players were also told their time at Fratton Park was over with many likely to head to non-league football, employment or full-time education.

Speaking about their departures, the academy manager Greg Miller said: “We feel that we’ve put in place a framework that gives them options after we had to deliver the disappointing news about their futures with the club.”

With so many academy stars set for a PO7 departure, using data from TransfermarktThe News takes a look at how many ex-youth players have now competed in the senior squads across League One this 2023/24 season...

Koby Mottoh was one of 12 academy stars to be let go by Pompey at the end of this season.

1. Pompey's academy players

Koby Mottoh was one of 12 academy stars to be let go by Pompey at the end of this season.

Former academy players in 2023/24 squad: 11

1. Reading

Former academy players in 2023/24 squad: 11

Former academy players in 2023/24 squad: 11

1. Cambridge United

Former academy players in 2023/24 squad: 11

Former academy players in 2023/24 squad: 8

3. Charlton Athletic

Former academy players in 2023/24 squad: 8

