Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andy Awford reflected on Pompey’s academy heyday and admitted: ‘We thought it was the norm.’

And the Blues hall of famer insisted big spending isn’t necessary to deliver a successful youth set-up, as he highlighted the key components to an impressive development record at Fratton Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Awford was the man at the academy helm between 2011 and 2014, aside from some temporary spells in the first-team set-up, as a host of exciting talent emerged.

The likes of Adam Webster, Conor Chaplin, Dan Butler, Adam May, Alex Bass and Ben Close came off an impressive conveyor belt of young gems, with Jed Wallace recruited as an 18-year-old from the non-league game.

Awford believes having the right team in place allowed the set-up to thrive in a period which offers the former defender a sense of pride.

He said: ‘When I look back at my time as academy manager I’m immensely proud of what we did.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I had a great team of people, the staff like Paul Hardyman, Jon Slater, Sean Duggan, Ian Buckman, Macca (Alan McLoughlin) and the rest - they all played their part.

‘I’m proud, but looking back we just did what we did.

‘Paul came through from an era when a lot of kids got their chance like him, Kev Ball and that group. I came through with Shaggy (Darren Anderton), Kit (Symons), Powelly (Darryl Powell), Stuart Doling & Co and I think maybe we thought it was the norm. Actually it’s not.

‘We brought Webbo (Webster), Wallace, Chaplin, Butler, May, Bass and Ben Close through. When you look at the group they are all still playing now at a very high level in the pyramid.

‘They are all earning livings and doing great, but importantly they are all humble, proper people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘We as a staff take great pride in what we did, without really knowing how successful we were. We thought it was just normal.’

Awford believes his period at the academy helm proves players can be unearthed without the need for big budgets.

He acknowledged the resources of Category One academies meant some high-profile talent was lost to rivals, but the Pompey set-up was still a success story without a wealth of facilities.

Awford added: ‘We did it on nothing really. The club had to invest some money, but if you’ve got good people who are prepared to put in the effort and work you then build trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘The fancy facilities do help for recruitment. We lost a couple because we couldn’t compete with them up the road and what they had to offer. You do lose a couple for that.

‘Then there’s Mason (Mount) going to Chelsea and (John) Swifty going to Chelsea and (James) Ward-Prowse going to Southampton. I don’t blame them one bit.

‘I still speak to Paul Hardyman once a month and reminisce about how great those times were. We had a great medical team, sports science, recruitment a great coaching team from under-nines to under-18s. It was just a great time.

‘We knew the local area and what it took to get a kid from the school playground to the pitch. We knew what qualities were needed to get a player on to the pitch at Fratton. Knowing the city as we did and the people we did gave us an advantage. I loved it and being given that responsibility was brilliant for me.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad