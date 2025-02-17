How Pompey's average away attendance compares to Championship rivals - including Leeds, Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle
Just under 1,500 Pompey supporters were in attendance last Saturday as they witnessed a 2-0 win over Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium.
Goals from Andre Dozzell and Mark O'Mahony ended a four-month wait for a win on the road. The Blues had lost their last eight away matches but those goals from Dozzell and O'Mahony topped off a fine week after beating Cardiff City at Fratton Park on Tuesday night.
With a little over the quarter of the season left, Pompey supporters have travelled in their numbers to every match this season. Even when their game against Blackburn Rovers was re-arranged for a Wednesday night in January, they still took over 1,000 fans.
In all of their away games this season they have never dropped below four figures which is testament to those who follow the team home and away every week. It’s even more impressive given that the team haven’t picked up many points on the road this term.
There are no more away matches for Pompey this month and from now until March, they only have to travel to two other grounds. Pompey travel to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town on March 1 and then in the middle of the month they head up to Deepdale to face Preston North End.
Ticket details have already been released for Luton with an allocation of 1,300 tickets given. Given how small the away end is and how good the support has been this season it is a safe bet that John Mousinho's men will be backed by a sold out away end.
It's unclear yet how many tickets QPR have sold for this Saturday's match but they were given a full allocation of 2,171 tickets in which just under 1,300 of those are standing. Cardiff City were the last visitors to Fratton Park and they brought 1,374 last Tuesday.
Out of the sides currently involved in the relegation battle, Pompey boast the best level of away support. It comes as no surprise that Leeds United have the best away support.
As the team prepares for the Hoops to visit Fratton Park this Saturday let’s take a look at each club’s average away attendances so far this season. Using the latest figures provided by Football Fan Banter we’ve worked out the average away crowd size for each Championship club so far this season, and ordered them below. Take a look at the table below and see where Pompey rank compared to their rivals.
Championship away attendances (from bottom to top)
Millwall - 889
Swansea City - 964
Watford - 1,081
Preston North End - 1,236
Cardiff City - 1,257
Luton Town - 1,272
Hull City - 1,273
Bristol City - 1,330
QPR - 1,418
Blackburn Rovers - 1,440
Norwich City - 1,458
Oxford United - 1,516
Stoke City - 1,574
Plymouth Argyle - 1,612
West Brom - 1,876
Coventry City - 2,173
Middlesbrough - 2,191
Burnley - 2,202
Sheffield United - 2,246
Pompey - 2,263
Sheffield Wednesday - 2,353
Derby County - 2,549
Sunderland - 2,751
Leeds United - 3,120
*Figures from Football Fan Banter
