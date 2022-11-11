How Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley responded when asked about Owen Dale's potential January return to Blackpool

The Blues boss said it was a parent club’s prerogative to have a January recall inserted in a player’s loan deal.

He also said it was understandable that talk of a potential return to Bloomfield Road had materialised given the 24-year-old’s impressive record at Fratton Park this season.

That will heighten fears among the Fratton faithful that a premature PO4 departure looks increasingly inevitable for the popular Dale.

However, Cowley remains at ease with the situation and did his best to allay concerns by insisting there remains a lot of football to be played between now and January.

Dale, who is currently on a season-long loan at Pompey, sees his future on the agenda following Michael Appleton’s decision not to let him feature for the Blues in last Friday’s FA Cup win at Hereford.

Appleton’s side has also been decimated by injuries and illness in recent games.

Cowley, however, was playing it cool when he was asked about the matter ahead of Pompey’s trip to Morecambe on Saturday.

Speaking to The News, the Blues boss said: 'I didn't actually read his (Appleton’s) comments, but absolutely we understand the situation.

‘This is the prerogative of the parent club. When they loan players out, there's normally always a release clause somewhere in there in the January transfer window.

'Ultimately, Owen has had a very good start to the season.

'I think he's brought a real energy and fizz to our team. He's a real character in the group.

'We certainly missed him and Dane (Scarlett) on Friday night, that is for sure, and of course when a player plays well, it's natural that there's a chance they might get called back.

‘Ultimately, there's a lot of football to be played before January.

‘Our focus is on the hear and now, November and December, and we'll be putting all our energy into the games in front of us.'