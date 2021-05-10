Pompey chairman Michael Eisner

And chief executive Mark Catlin backed up that statement by admitting their full-time appointment was a ‘huge positive’ at a time when everyone at the club was ‘naturally hurting’ at the Blues’ failure to secure a play-off spot.

The duo were initially appointed as Kenny Jackett’s replacement back in March with the remit to get the Blues into the League One play-offs.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That failed to materialise, though, following Pompey’s final day defeat at the hands of Accrington at Fratton Park – a loss which saw them finish eighth in the table.

Despite that, the Cowleys have made a huge impression on the board during their short stint on the south coast – as reflected in their appointments less than 24 hours after that telling Accrington defeat.

Chairman Eisner said their hard work and dedication, combined with their playing style, made them ideal for the club.

Meanwhile, Catlin added their swift appointment would help the hurt experienced by the club’s promotion failure.

In a statement released by Pompey, Eisner said: ‘We are thrilled to continue with the Cowley brothers leading our team on the pitch.

‘Their dedication and hard work, plus their exciting style of play, makes them a perfect match for Portsmouth and our fans. And I thank them for coming in on such short notice to help us this season.

Catlin said: ‘Everyone is naturally hurting at this moment in time, but securing the services of Danny and Nicky is a huge positive.