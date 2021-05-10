Danny Cowley will remain as Pompey head coach after signing new long-term deal. Picture: Joe Pepler

His brother, Nicky, has also penned a contract to continue as assistant head coach.

Since replacing Kenny Jackett in March with the Blues positioned in 10th, the duo have overseen 12 matches.

However, they failed to reach the play-offs following yesterday’s 1-0 defeat to Accrington in the final match of the League One campaign.

Pompey eventually finished eighth – but the club have demonstrated their belief in the Cowleys having the talent to rebuild the Blues.

And, as revealed by The News earlier today, they have rewarded them with long-term deals.

In a Pompey statement, Danny and Nicky Cowley said: ‘It has been one of the greatest privileges of our lives to be associated with this club.

‘In the short time that we have been here, we have seen the love and passion that the people of Portsmouth have for this football club.

‘With the support of Michael and the board of directors we will create a team that you can be proud of.

‘We will work relentlessly to create a high-performance environment for the players, and consequently the club, to enjoy consistent success.

‘Our ambition is to develop players and staff on a daily basis, while playing fast, attacking – and, most importantly, winning – football.

‘For this club, today is about new beginnings. While we will always take learnings from the past, we are absolutely determined to live in the moment and enjoy the challenges that this journey will bring.

‘One thing is for sure – we cannot do this alone. It is your support that defines us as a football club and we will need you beside us every step of the way.’

