After two consecutive postponements and a 20-day break from Championship football, Pompey returned to action to play out an entertaining 2-2 draw with Swansea City on Saturday.

After holding a two-goal lead, many of the Blues players will be hugely disappointed that they didn’t return from south Wales with all three points. But on the flip side, they will have also travelled back thankful that they didn’t concede more after absorbing a great deal of pressure from the home side.

The result leaves Pompey bottom of the table - ableit with two games less played - but with an increased feeling of optimism that they can turn things around.

John Mousinho’s side face a crucial month of football in the Christmas period, before an equally important period of the campaign when the January transfer window opens.

But are the Blues in survival form and how do their results over the last eight games compare to the team’s around them in the table?