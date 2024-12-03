Pompey have announced a date for their rearranged fixture against Millwall.

The Blues have also provided reassurances to those fans who purchased tickets for the original fixture, which was postponed due to a power cut at Fratton Park in the lead up to last Wednesday night’s kick-off.

In a statement issued via the club’s website, Pompey have said that an investigation continues into the cause of the outage of power. But while that inquiry carries on, the Blues have revealed the Championship game will now take place on Tuesday, January 28 (7.45pm kick-off).

With Pompey already pencilling in Wednesday, January 15, for their rescheduled game against Blackburn Rovers, John Mousinho’s side now face the prospect of playing eight times in January. That’s a tough start to the new year in anyone’s book - a 2025 beginning that also includes a trip to League One leaders Wycombe Wanderers in the third round of the FA Cup.

That’s a lot of games for fans to attend in a short period. However, those supporters left out of pocket by the late cancellation of the Millwall game need not worry. The club has announced that everyone who purchased a casual match ticket will be automatically refunded by Friday, December 6.

Fans who used the ticket exchange to purchase their match-day entry will also be refunded in full, while season-ticket holders who initially sold access to their seats via this method will have access to the rearranged game restored or be provided with another opportunity to sell their ticket.

Any supporter who purchased tickets for the original game - including those bought through the ticket exchange - will be given a priority window to secure tickets for the rescheduled match (between December 11-18). Meanwhile, once the priority window has ended, tickets for the rescheduled match will go on general sale on Wednesday, December 18. Fans are advised to note that only new tickets with the updated match date will be valid for the rescheduled game.

In addition, supporters who had booked a car parking space for last Wednesday night’s game will be sent a new car parking ticket one week prior to the revised fixture.

If they no longer need their space for the revised fixture, they are required to contact the ticket office for a refund no later than Friday, January 10.

All games currently scheduled for January are: Swansea (H - Jan 1), Sunderland (A - Jan 5), Wycombe (A - Jan 11), Blackburn (A - Jan 15), Middlesbrough (H - Jan 18), Stoke (H - Jan 22), WBA (A - Jan 25), Millwall (H - Jan 28).

Pompey kick-off February with a home game against Burnley on Saturday, February 1.