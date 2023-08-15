News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth fare in intriguing League One predicted table against Bolton, Derby and rivals - gallery

Portsmouth have an early play-off spot two fixtures into the season and fans will be hoping the side stays there come the end of the campaign.

Toby Bryant
By Toby Bryant
Published 15th Aug 2023, 18:00 BST

The League One season is already racing by with all 24 clubs having played two fixtures and more midweek matches on the way.

A win and a draw for Portsmouth has the side sitting in a play-off place at this early stage and Pompey fans will be hoping John Mousinho's side will finish the season in those lofty positions.

Already Bolton look a strong side with two wins from two as Reading and Wycombe Wanderers struggle early on.

There's still a very long way to go in the campaign but with two matches down, The News looks at who the bookies think are most likely to win the third division this season.

200/1 to win League One

1. 24th - Cheltenham Town

200/1 to win League One Photo: Getty Images

150/1 to win League One

2. 23rd - Carlisle United

150/1 to win League One Photo: Getty Images

100/1 to win League One

3. 22nd - Northampton Town

100/1 to win League One Photo: Getty Images

100/1 to win League One

4. 21st - Leyton Orient

100/1 to win League One Photo: Getty Images

