Portsmouth have an early play-off spot two fixtures into the season and fans will be hoping the side stays there come the end of the campaign.

The League One season is already racing by with all 24 clubs having played two fixtures and more midweek matches on the way.

A win and a draw for Portsmouth has the side sitting in a play-off place at this early stage and Pompey fans will be hoping John Mousinho's side will finish the season in those lofty positions.

Already Bolton look a strong side with two wins from two as Reading and Wycombe Wanderers struggle early on.

There's still a very long way to go in the campaign but with two matches down, The News looks at who the bookies think are most likely to win the third division this season.

1 . 24th - Cheltenham Town 200/1 to win League One Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . 23rd - Carlisle United 150/1 to win League One Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . 22nd - Northampton Town 100/1 to win League One Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales