Portsmouth vs Exeter City TV channel: How to watch, kick-off time, team injury news

After their stunning 4-0 performance over Leyton Orient, Portsmouth will be looking to spark a winning run with another three points in League One this evening. John Mousinho’s side are set for their second home clash of the season, where they will take on Exeter City.

Pompey are currently sixth in the table after picking up four points from a possible six so far, while the Grecians are breathing down their necks in seventh, behind only on goal difference. Both sides are unbeaten in their League One run so far.

With new signing Kusini Yengi looking razor sharp after scoring four in Pompey’s first three fixtures across all competitions, let’s take a look at how you can tune into the action this evening.

What time does Portsmouth vs Exeter kick-off?

Pompey will host Exeter City at Fratton Park tonight, Tuesday 15th August, with kick-off scheduled for 20.00 BST. The two sides last met back in January when the Blues enjoyed a solid 2-0 home win after Marlon Pack and Joe Morrell both scored in the second half.

Their last ten meetings span all the way back to 2015 and Portsmouth hold the better record with five wins. Exeter have won on three occasions, while the other two results ended in draws.

How can I watch Portsmouth vs Exeter?

The League One clash between Portsmouth and Exeter City will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event this evening, with coverage starting from 20.00 BST. Match highlights will be shown after full-time.

Portsmouth vs Exeter team news

Mousinho has confirmed that Tom Lowery will not be in action this evening while the Blues wait to learn of the extent of his injury picked up on the opening day against Bristol Rovers. Josh Dockerill also remains out with an ACL injury. However, some good news is that Paddy Lane is back and available for selection after returning to training off the back of a pre-season foot injury.