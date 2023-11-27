Portsmouth may have lost a first league game of the season but John Mousinho's side still boast brilliant form.

For so long, Portsmouth had been sitting atop the League One form table after a 16-match unbeaten run to kickstart the season under John Mousinho.

The Fratton Park side has emerged as early title contenders but last week's 4-0 home loss to Blackpool was somewhat of a reality check for high-flying Pompey. Portsmouth now sit second in the League One table, but a Tuesday night meeting against Burton Albion is an immediate chance to return to winning ways.

There have also been swings towards the bottom of the table in recent weeks too with Reading ending their rotten run and Cheltenham Town going three unbeaten. Amid all the change, The News looks at the League One table based solely on the last 10 matches.

1 . 24th - Port Vale 3 points - Won 0, Drawn 3, Lost 7 Photo Sales

2 . 23rd - Exeter City 4 points - Won 1, Drawn 1, Lost 8 Photo Sales

3 . 22nd - Reading 5 points - Won 1, Drawn 2, Lost 7 Photo Sales