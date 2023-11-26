Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Former Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley is ready to return to the dugout - almost 11 months after his departure from Fratton Park.

After enjoying a successful spell in charge of Lincoln City and a ten-month stint at Huddersfield Town, Cowley took charge of Pompey in March 2021 and penned a long-term deal in the final weeks of the season after claiming six wins in 12 games.

After a promising start to his first full season in charge, a poor run of form led to his departure in the early days of 2023 as he left with his side sat in twelfth place in the League One table. There were reports Cowley rejected an opportunity to take charge at Bradford City recently - and he has now set out what he is looking for from his next employer.

He told The Mirror: "For me, our next step is finding somewhere with good people who have the club's very best interest at heart. The thing that I love most about football management is knowing that you wake up every morning knowing you're involved in an organisation that means so much to so many people across so many different levels.

"I know what these clubs mean to the community. Football clubs are sometimes the only place where people can go and feel really safe and part of something. It's literally religion and family. To know that you're involved with something as big as that is powerful."

Premier League giants eye Rams wonderkid

Premier League clubs are said to be closely monitoring the progress of Derby County youngster Cruz Allen.

The Sun have reported the Rams are reportedly 'braced for bids' for the talented 16-year-old midfielder after Manchester United, Chelsea and Newcastle United were alerted to his potential by a string of impressive performances for Derby's Under-18 side.

Allen, who has represented Wales at Under-17 level, was handed a senior debut earlier this season when he came off the bench as the Rams eased to a 4-1 win in an EFL Trophy tie against Wolves Under-21s.

Cumbrians close on two signings after takeover

It has been a momentous weekend for Carlisle United after the Cumbrians confirmed the Piatek family had completed a takeover at the club - and manager Paul Simpson is hoping continue building on the feel-good vibe with two new signings.

An injury to on-loan goalkeeper Jokull Andresson will keep him on the sidelines until February and that has forced Simpson to consider the signing of a free agent stopper that has been training with his squad in recent weeks.

Speaking after his side's home draw with Charlton on Saturday, Simpson told the News and Star: "We need somebody experienced.