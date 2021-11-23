When Wes Burns fired home Ipswich’s fourth at Fratton Park ironic cheers and a chorus of boos were directed at the hosts, while question marks were raised over the former Lincoln boss’ tenure.

But the Blues have used the damming defeat to the Tractor Boys to kick-start their season – and have certainly put the 4-0 suffering to bed.

And in doing so, have leapfrogged them in the League One table.

Cowley’s men have collected 11 points to Ipswich’s seven, while boasting five wins to their counterpart’s four.

It’s also worth noting that, during the same period, Paul Cook’s outfit have actually played a game more.

The most impressive victory came at Adams Park against high-flying Wycombe, with Alex Bass saving a first-half penalty before Marcus Harness earned three points in the second half.

Pompey have collected more points than Ipswich since their 4-0 humbling to the Tractor Boys. Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

The Blues are now five points from the top six and could close the gap further this evening (7.45pm) against Lincoln by extending their unbeaten run to eight games.

In recent weeks there has been the welcome emergence of a fighting spirit and never-say-die attitude. This was reflected perfectly when Cowley’s troops came from a goal down to defeat AFC Wimbledon at the weekend.

In contrast, Ipswich’s indifferent form has continued, hampering the progress of a club which many expected to be challenging for promotion.

Certainly the Blues have made the humiliation of five weeks ago a distant memory – and are firmly looking forward, rather than backwards.