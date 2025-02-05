It may have been a frenetic end to the transfer window, yet that late business ensured there are no such dramas surrounding Pompey’s Football League squad list.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a flurry of activity during the final three hours on Monday’s deadline day, with two signings and four exits.

Crucially, those departures have created straight-forward decisions over the make up of the 25-man squad, which must be submitted to the Football League at 12 noon on Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Indeed, the Blues potentially have one spot spare, should Jacob Farrell and Paddy Lane both not be registered due to season-ending injuries.

Monday evening saw the exits of Tom McIntyre (Charlton), Will Norris (free transfer) and Owen Moxon (Stockport), opening up three spots.

Earlier in the window, Elias Sorensen (Valerenga) and Sammy Silvera (Middlesbrough) also left, thereby creating a total of five slots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the flip side, sporting director Rich Hughes oversaw the recruitment of eight players over the duration of the January transfer window.

With newcomers Thomas Waddingham and Hayden Matthews born after January 1, 2003, they are classified as under-21 players, thereby are not required to be registered.

The Australian pair join Harvey Blair, Terry Devlin, Abdoulaye Kamara, Toby Steward and Reuben Swann in that category.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That leaves six fellow January signings to fit into five vacant slots - Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Cohen Bramall, Adil Aouchiche, Ben Killip and Kaide Gordon.

However, Pompey can comfortably create room for all by not registering one of Lane or Farrell, with neither expected to play again this season through injury.

Paddy Lane could be left out of Pompey’s 25-man Football League squad due to his season-ending injury. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Not registering either would actually leave one spare spot, which, in theory could be filled by a free agent, provided they have departed a club during a transfer window.

Meanwhile, Ibane Bowat remains out of contention as he recovers from the season-ending injury he sustained in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here’s how Pompey’s 25-man Football League squad could potentially look when submitted by Thursday’s noon deadline.

Goalkeepers: Nicolas Schmid, Jordan Archer, Ben Killip

Defenders: Zak Swanson, Conor Shaughnessy, Cohen Bramall, Ryley Towler, Regan Poole, Jordan Williams, Connor Ogilvie, Rob Atkinson

Midfielders: Marlon Pack, Andre Dozzell, Isaac Hayden, Freddie Potts

Attackers: Adil Aouchiche, Matt Ritchie, Callum Lang, Josh Murphy, Kaide Gordon

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Portsmouth chief sets record straight after social media meltdown over Sunderland transfer deal

Strikers: Colby Bishop, Kusini Yengi, Christian Saydee, Mark O’Mahony

Under-21s: Harvey Blair, Terry Devlin, Abdoulaye Kamara, Toby Steward, Reuben Swann, Thomas Waddingham, Hayden Matthews.

Injured (for the remainder of the season): Ibane Bowat, Paddy Lane, Jacob Farrell.