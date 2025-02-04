Andy Cullen is convinced Pompey’s squad has never been stronger this season.

And he praised owners Tornante for boosting Championship survival hopes by increasing their financial commitment.

According to the Blues’ chief executive, recruitment in January’s transfer window has been driven by an improved player budget.

There have also been the capture of four loanees, two of which arrived from Premier League clubs, with Liverpool’s Kaide Gordon was the last through the door.

Elsewhere, eight players have departed Fratton Park, including Will Norris, Tom McIntyre and Tom Lowery.

And Cullen is convinced Pompey have emerged from the transfer window with a squad better equipped to remain in the Championship.

He told The News: ‘It has been a very, very active window, with 16 transactions.

‘You always attempt to come out of a window stronger than when you went into it - and we feel we are stronger in different positions.

‘Our aim was to make the squad stronger, it’s a squad game, nine substitutes, 20 players. You have to account for injuries, while we didn’t have great cover or great depth.

‘Looking at our squad, I think we now have the balance and experience, the investment assets as well. We also have cover in areas we felt we needed it most given the long-term injuries to Jacob (Farrell) and Paddy (Lane).

‘The budget is now over and above than at the start of the season. Certainly we have a bigger player budget now than entering January.

‘That is a reflection of the further support we continue to have from the owners, backing the judgement and recommendations that we, as an executive team, make to them.

‘Whatever the circumstances, you will want to strengthen. If we were having a great season towards the top-end of the table, then you want to try to consolidate that position, like we did last season.

‘Given the competitive nature of the Championship you cannot stop strengthening. you have to keep looking at those opportunities, building and going again.

‘The owners have been brilliant, they are in constant contact with us, we have been able to speak to them regularly, Michael was over in January as well.

Pompey new boy Thomas Waddingham on his debut at West Brom. Pic: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

‘I am extremely grateful to them because it’s the recommendations we put to them and there have been two major transfer fees with Hayden (Matthews) and Thomas (Waddingham). They backed that because it fits the long-term strategy.

‘The loans we’ve brought in as well are at the other end of the scale in terms of commitments we had to make to parent clubs, but the owners backed us throughout.’

Pompey spent transfer fees on Matthews, Thomas Waddingham, Cohen Bramall and Ben Killip, albeit the latter two nominal sums in deals until the season’s end.

They have also recruited Rob Atkinson, Isaac Hayden, Adil Aouchiche and Gordon on loan for the remainder of the season.

In terms of exits, Owen Moxon (Stockport) and Elias Sorensen (Valerenga) have been sold, while Sammy Silvera’s loan was cancelled and Ben Stevenson and Norris released.

Completing the list of departures are loan arrangements for McIntyre (Charlton), Anthony Scully (Colchester) and Lowery (Crewe).

Cullen added: ‘We filled positions where we needed to be stronger - and also had two bonuses, which shouldn’t be underestimated.

‘One was Colby coming back, which is something we didn’t anticipate being so quick. Then, towards the end of the window, Conor Shaughnessy became fit again. Two key players for us last season and big parts of our squad this season.

‘Add player transactions, plus we should see the returns of Mark O’Mahony and Kusini (Yengi) and we will be much stronger in February than how we ended December.

‘As we saw on Monday night, it’s not just Pompey but across the whole of the EFL and Premier League that activity tends to ramp up during the last few days of the window.

‘A lot of hard work has gone into it from Rich Hughes, Tony Brown and Brad Wall and they deserve credit.’