Pompey return to action on Saturday following the international break with a trip to Derby.

And with a similar crowd anticipated for this weekend’s match, it’s another chance for Pompey supporters to demonstrate their outstanding loyalty and passion for the club.

Despite the game being their seventh of the League One season, it represents just a third Saturday road trip for the fans, with Leyton Orient and Stevenage their only third-tier away days to date so far.

But how does the Blues’ average away following this term compare to the rest of the teams in League One?

Here’s what we found out.

1 . Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Derby County and Portsmouth at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 29 April 2023. 3,120 Pompey fans made the Blues' last trip to Derby in April last season.

2 . Fleetwood - 271 average League One away games played: 4.

3 . Burton Albion - 388 average League One away games played: 3.