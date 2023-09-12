News you can trust since 1877
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

How Portsmouth's average away attendance in League One compares to rivals - including Bolton, Charlton and Derby: in pictures

Pompey return to action on Saturday following the international break with a trip to Derby.
By Mark McMahon
Published 12th Sep 2023, 13:20 BST

Last season’s game at Pride Park – a match that finished 1-1 – saw 3,120 Blues fans accompany John Mousinho’s troops to the home of the Rams.

And with a similar crowd anticipated for this weekend’s match, it’s another chance for Pompey supporters to demonstrate their outstanding loyalty and passion for the club.

Despite the game being their seventh of the League One season, it represents just a third Saturday road trip for the fans, with Leyton Orient and Stevenage their only third-tier away days to date so far.

But how does the Blues’ average away following this term compare to the rest of the teams in League One?

Here’s what we found out.

3,120 Pompey fans made the Blues' last trip to Derby in April last season.

1. Portsmouth fans during the EFL Sky Bet League 1 match between Derby County and Portsmouth at the Pride Park, Derby, England on 29 April 2023.

3,120 Pompey fans made the Blues' last trip to Derby in April last season. Photo: Jason Brown

League One away games played: 4.

2. Fleetwood - 271 average

League One away games played: 4. Photo: Alex Livesey

League One away games played: 3.

3. Burton Albion - 388 average

League One away games played: 3. Photo: Tony Marshall

League One away games played: 3.

4. Shrewsbury - 405 average

League One away games played: 3. Photo: Ashley Allen

