The Blues extended their impressive streak without a loss to eight games in all competitions last night with a 3-0 victory over Lincoln.

And the club are now one of the most in-form teams in the division, with a number of the early high-fliers stuttering in recent weeks.

The Fratton Park outfit are currently enjoying the second longest unbeaten run in all competitions, when compared to their League One counterparts.

Their total of eight is only bested by leaders Rotherham United, who have recorded an eye-opening 15 games without defeat - including the 4-1 rout over the Blues.

The Millers were last on the wrong side of a result on September 11, when Fleetwood recorded a shock 4-2 victory at the New York Stadium.

But the only other promotion pushers who are remotely close to Pompey’s current hot streak are Wigan, who are currently six unbeaten while Michael Duff’s Cheltenham sit in-between on seven.

And by putting Michael Appleton’s side to the sword last night, Cowley has also recorded his longest winning streak at the helm on the south coast.

Pompey are currently enjoying their longest unbeaten run under Danny Cowley’s stewardship. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

Their fifth consecutive victory in all competition betters the 43-year-old’s glistening start to life in PO4.

After replacing Kenny Jackett, a new-manager bounce was ignited after four victories against Ipswich, Shrewsbury, Rochdale, and Wigan were recorded before defeat to Burton.

The Blues still have a distance to go to better the club record for wins that was set two seasons ago.

Midway through the 2019-20 campaign, the Blues secured nine consecutive victories in all competitions under the former Wolves boss.

But with four of their next five fixtures including two League Two outfits and a pair of clubs below Pompey in the League One table, they have a great chance to push on again.