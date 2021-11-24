Why Portsmouth's damming defeat to Ipswich is now a distant memory as the Blues extend unbeaten run against Lincoln

Danny Cowley’s side swept past his former club Lincoln City last night with another contender for the club’s performance of the season so far with a 3-0 rout.

Goals from Marcus Harness, George Hirst, and Reeco Hackett sealed a fine away win at Sincil Bank to secure a fifth consecutive victory in all competitions.

And it’s beginning to come clear that the defeat to the Tractor Boys only five weeks ago has proven to be the perfect springboard, with the Fratton Park outfit breathing down the necks of those in the play-off positions.

In fact, since former PO4 chief Paul Cook’s side ran riot at Fratton Park, the hosts that evening have collected more points and gained a higher amount of wins than Suffolk side.

And Cowley deserves credit for turning a rather bleak situation around while unearthing the talents of individuals on a consistent basis.

No one player has flourished more this term under the former Huddersfield Town boss than Harness who bagged his fourth goal in as many games against the Imps.

Danny Cowley has turned Pompey's situation around since the 4-0 defeat to Ipswich. (Photo by Daniel Chesterton/phcimages.com)

But the former Burton Albion man is not alone in impressing with Hirst finding his feet and form in royal blue in John Marquis’ injury absence.

It’s safe to say that Pompey have turned a corner with Cowley’s new-look side starting to take shape, but there’s still a long way to go yet.

