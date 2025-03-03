Leeds United will be looking to overturn an unwanted record when they visit Fratton Park this weekend.

Daniel Farke’s side will be backed by a sell-out away end, with 2,171 members of the Elland Road faithful making the trip from West Yorkshire - despite the game being controversially moved by Sky Sports to 12pm on Sunday.

Whites fans have been voicing their anger and frustrations towards the broadcaster, who opted in February to move the fixture back 21 hours from its original Saturday afternoon kick-orff time in order to show it live a day later.

However, Leeds will have much bigger concerns when they make the 260-mile journey to the south coast - in particular their bid to end a 39-year Fratton ‘hoodoo’.

The current Championship leaders are without a win in the league at PO4 since 1986, with their last three points at the home of the Blues coming in a 3-2 win in Division Two on April 5 of that year.

Pompey have since gone unbeaten in the following six league meetings between the two sides - winning three and drawing three - with the standout victory coming in 2003 when the Blues thrashed their Yorkshire visitors 6-1 in the Premier League.

Harry Redknapp’s men took a 2-1 lead into half-time, before second-half goals from Hayden Foxe, Gary O’Neil, Patrik Berger and Yakubu sealed the points. The defeat ultimately cost Peter Reid his job, with the former England midfielder sacked the very next day.

Pompey beat Leeds 6-1 at Fratton Park in the Premier League back in 2003 | Getty Images

The last time Pompey played host to the Whites was in February 2012 - with Michael Appleton's relegation-threatend side playing out a 0-0 draw against Neil Warnock’s men in front of 17,581 at PO4.

The two sides have already met this season on the opening day of the campaign, with Pompey picking up a point on their return to the Championship.

Although Callum Lang thought he’d sealed a memorable victory after netting a penalty in added-time, substitute Brenden Aaronson scored a 95th-minute equaliser to level the scores at 3-3.

Leeds head into this Sunday’s game top of the Championship with 76 points and are unbeaten in their previous 17 league fixtures.

That’s a monumental challenge for Pompey to overcome but they too boast an impressive record having lost just one of their previous 11 contests on home soil.

Both sides will be looking to get back to winning ways after the Blues suffered a disappointing 1-0 defeat to relegation rivals Luton on Saturday, while the Whites’ five-game winning run was brought to a close after a 1-1 draw with West Brom.