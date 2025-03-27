And what better place to start their run-in than at Fratton Park, where the Blues have enjoyed a number of key triumphs this season in their fight for survival.

Indeed, John Mousinho’s men have just picked up two defeats in their previous 13 league games at PO4, which has crucially pulled them out of the relegation zone.

And Pompey will be hoping to steer themselves further away from the bottom three as they host ninth-placed Rovers. A near sell-out crowd is once again expected at Fratton Park, with just limited tickets available for the contest.

The Blues fans’ incredible backing has paid dividends on a number of occasions this term and that unrelenting support doesn’t look like stopping any time soon ahead of a crucial run-in.

But how does the support by the Fratton faithful compare to their Championship rivals?

With data provided by Football Web Pages, we’ve taken a look at how Pompey’s average attendance at PO4 ranks alongside their second-tier rivals. Here’s what we found.