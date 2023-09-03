How does the transfer value of Portsmouth’s squad compare to their rivals in League One?

It has been a solid start to the new League One season for John Mousinho and his Portsmouth squad.

Goals from Colby Bishop, Abu Kamara and Regan Poole gave Pompey a 3-1 home win against Peterborough United on Saturday to ensure their unbeaten run stretched to a sixth league game and kept them in the League One play-offs ahead of the international break.

There have been some eye-catching displays from several key figures within Mousinho’s ranks as they continue to prove their worth to Pompey. The likes of Marlon Pack and Colby Bishop are among Portsmouth’s highest valued players on transfermarkt.co.uk and they have shown why during the opening month of the season.

Pompey’s total squad value comes out at around £8.2m, which is a rise of almost £750,000 compared to where the squad was at the start of the season - but how does it compare to their League One rivals?

1 . Port Vale Squad value: £4.6m Photo: Alex Pantling Photo Sales

2 . Northampton Town Squad value: £4.6m Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Stevenage Squad value: £4.7m Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales