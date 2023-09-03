News you can trust since 1877
How Portsmouth’s £8.2m-rated squad compares with Derby, Bolton and other League One rivals - gallery

How does the transfer value of Portsmouth’s squad compare to their rivals in League One?

By Mark Carruthers
Published 3rd Sep 2023, 19:24 BST

It has been a solid start to the new League One season for John Mousinho and his Portsmouth squad.

Goals from Colby Bishop, Abu Kamara and Regan Poole gave Pompey a 3-1 home win against Peterborough United on Saturday to ensure their unbeaten run stretched to a sixth league game and kept them in the League One play-offs ahead of the international break.

There have been some eye-catching displays from several key figures within Mousinho’s ranks as they continue to prove their worth to Pompey. The likes of Marlon Pack and Colby Bishop are among Portsmouth’s highest valued players on transfermarkt.co.uk and they have shown why during the opening month of the season.

Pompey’s total squad value comes out at around £8.2m, which is a rise of almost £750,000 compared to where the squad was at the start of the season - but how does it compare to their League One rivals?

Squad value: £4.6m

1. Port Vale

Squad value: £4.6m Photo: Alex Pantling

Squad value: £4.6m

2. Northampton Town

Squad value: £4.6m Photo: Pete Norton

Squad value: £4.7m

3. Stevenage

Squad value: £4.7m Photo: Jason Brown

Squad value: £4.8m

4. Exeter City

Squad value: £4.8m Photo: Michael Regan

Related topics:PortsmouthLeague OneJohn Mousinho