However, there has been plenty of gossip surrounding PO4 outfit, with 20-plus players linked with the club to date.
But with plenty of names still circulating in the rumour mill, who could be in Cowley’s team and squad come the first game of the season if the rumours were to be true?
We’ve taken a look at what the Blues’ starting XI and bench could look like based on the latest gossip.
Here’s how they could shape up.
1. GK - Josh Griffiths
The young keeper has attracted again interest from Cowley after another impressive loan away from West Brom. The Blues boss was keen to land the 20-year-old last summer but now views the Baggies’ stopper as one of the men who could fill the massive void left by Gavin Bazunu. Despite being highly regarded at the Hawthorns, Griffiths is likely to depart this summer on loan as he continues his development.
Photo: George Wood
2. RCB - Hayden Carter
Carter spent the second half of the campaign on loan at Fratton Park and was one of the key figures in the Blues’ change in form after January. Cowley is keen to bring the 22-year-old back to PO4 this summer, but a deal looks increasingly unlikely with the centre-back highly-rated at Blackburn and set to be given his Championship chance under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson.
Photo: Graham Hunt
3. CB - Sean Raggett
The News/Sports Mail player of the season penned a new two-year deal earlier this summer to keep him at Fratton Park until 2024. Raggett was a pivotal figure in Pompey’s backline last term, making 45 appearances in League One. The centre-back will, hopefully, again be an ever-present in Pompey’s defence next season as the Blues aim to mount a promotion push.
Photo: Jason Brown
4. LCB - Clark Robertson
Skipper Clark Robertson had a difficult maiden season at Fratton Park as a hip injury hampered much of last term. Once injury free, he thrived in Cowley’s backline and will look to continue his impressive form going into next season alongside Raggett.
Photo: Jason Brown