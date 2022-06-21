1. GK - Josh Griffiths

The young keeper has attracted again interest from Cowley after another impressive loan away from West Brom. The Blues boss was keen to land the 20-year-old last summer but now views the Baggies’ stopper as one of the men who could fill the massive void left by Gavin Bazunu. Despite being highly regarded at the Hawthorns, Griffiths is likely to depart this summer on loan as he continues his development.

Photo: George Wood