Blackburn could step up their interest in Ronan Curtis should the sale of Adam Armstrong to Southampton go through. Picture: Paul Thompson/ProSportsImages

And the Blues will certainly be monitoring Ewood Park developments with interest.

It has this morning emerged that Southampton have agreed a fee of £15m with add-ons for Blackburn’s Armstrong.

With money to spend following Danny Ings’ switch to Aston Villa, Ralph Hasenhuttl has turned to the 24-year-old, who netted 29 Championship goals last term.

In turn, that Blackburn windfall could well set the wheels in motion for a move for Pompey’s Curtis.

Boss Tony Mowbray has held a long-term interest in the Blues’ Republic of Ireland international.

Indeed, Rovers and Cardiff have been leading the chase for Curtis over the summer, although Pompey have yet to receive an offer which matches their valuation.

The Blues are holding out for around £2m for their left winger, who started the season’s opener at Fleetwood on Saturday.

Curtis featured for the full 90 minutes of the 1-0 victory, playing through the heartbreak of his partner miscarrying their child earlier in the week.

That could well now be cranked up if the Armstrong deal goes through, with the striker also supposedly attracting interest from Crystal Palace.

Blues head coach Danny Cowley has long insisted that money reaped from player sales will be used to bolster his playing budget.

In the case of Curtis, his potential departure has long been expected to occur towards the end of the window – and reliant on Championship clubs coming into money.

Blackburn’s sale of Armstrong could initiate the start of that transfer chain.

