How superstar Ronaldinho's 'best atmospheres in world football' Fratton Park comment influenced Miguel Azeez's decision to join Portsmouth
Miguel Azeez admitted he’s excited at the prospect of playing in front of packed crowds inside Fratton Park as he prepares to make his Pompey bow.
And with a ringing endorsement of the PO4 atmosphere from none other than former AC Milan and Brazil superstar Ronaldinho something that the talented midfielder is more than familiar with, the 18-year-old said he can’t wait to experience a match day on the south coast.
Azeez, who has joined the Blues on a season-long loan from Arsenal, would have been only six when a star-studded Rossoneri arrived at Fratton Park to take on the Blues in the Uefa Cup back in November 2008.
The atmosphere generated that night is now legendary in football as Pompey held Ronaldinho & Co to a 2-2 draw under the lights.
It was enough to make the Brazilian claim the noise generated by the Blues’ supporters was 'one of the best atmospheres in world football'.
Of course, Azeez will have to wait a bit longer before making his Fratton Park debut after linking up with his new team-mates following his recent exploits with England’s under-20s.
Pompey travel to MK Dons on Saturday, with their next home game not until Cambridge United’s visit on Saturday, September 18.
There’s no guarantee the PO4 decibel levels will match that of the AC Milan game.
But speaking on why he decided that a move to the Blues was the right one for him at this time in his career, the Arsenal youngster admitted working along Danny Cowley and the famous Fratton Park atmosphere were key.
He told The News: ‘It was an easy decision (to come to Pompey) because of the manager’s enthusiasm and his understanding of me and my game.
‘That was a huge factor for me.
‘Another factor was the Pompey crowd here.
‘I thrive on pressure and playing in great atmospheres and Fratton Park definitely has that.
‘I can’t wait. I saw that Ronaldinho labelled Fratton Park as ‘the best atmosphere’, so if someone like him says that then it must be true.
‘When I went there when I signed my contract, even though it was empty, I had the feeling that when it's full, it’s going to be an amazing atmosphere.’