News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
Football Manager 2023 has revealed their estimated wages for every League One side.

How the League One wage bills at Portsmouth, Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, Derby & Co compare - according to Football Manager 2023: in pictures

Football Manager 2023 has revealed some intriguing statistics after it estimated each League One club’s weekly wage.

By Pepe Lacey
3 hours ago
Updated 8th Nov 2022, 7:07am

The popular managerial simulation game is set to be released tomorrow.

However, Pompey’s estimated numbers have already been unveiled ahead of the launch.

But how do these figures compare to their League One rivals?

We’ve taken a look at the Blues’ third tier opposition to discover how Football Manager have estimated each club’s weekly wages.

NOTE: These numbers are estimated by the popular game and are not real life counts.

1. Cheltenham

FM 23 estimated weekly wage bill: £22,700; Highest estimated paid player: Dan N’Lundulu (£6,000); Lowest estimated paid player: James Taylor (£450)

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Accrington

FM 23 estimated weekly wage bill: £23,850; Highest estimated paid player: Ethan Hamilton (£2,000); Lowest estimated paid player: Josh Woods (£300).

Photo: Lewis Storey

Photo Sales

3. Cambridge

FM 23 estimated weekly wage bill: £33,150; Highest estimated paid player: Sam Smith & 11 others (£2,000); Lowest estimated paid player: Ben Worman (£600).

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Exeter

FM 23 estimated weekly wage bill: £35,020; Highest estimated paid player: Rakeem Harper (£6,000); Lowest estimated paid player: Sonny Cox (£320).

Photo: Michael Regan

Photo Sales
League OnePortsmouthIpswichSheffield WednesdayFootball Manager
Next Page
Page 1 of 6