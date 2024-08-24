Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey fans on social media have been expressing concern after John Mousinho revealed his starting XI for today’s trip to Middlesbrough.

The Blues have captain Marlon Pack fit for the game at the Riverside after he went off early against Luton last Saturday with a head injury. Elias Sorensen starts up front and replaces the ineligible Sammy Silvera in the Pompey ranks.

Meanwhile, among the bench are new signings Abdoulaye Kamara and Harvey Blair, with the previously injured Kusini Yengi involved for the first time this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, it’s the absence of defensive lynchpin Conor Shaughnessy that has most supporters talking.

The centre-back, who signed a new Pompey contract in the summer, has been an ever-present in the Blues backline since match-day two of last season. He’s not involved today, though. And with Regan Poole and Tom McIntyre still out through injury, many are concerned with the Pompey backline for today’s game – a defence that has seen Zak Swanson recalled.

Here’s what fans on X, formerly Twitter, have been saying...

@F1_Tommo: How have we not signed a cb this window?

@jackfurlongg: Okay all jokes aside, how are we lining up with a RB and our 5th choice CB from last season at CB on the 3rd game of the season?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

@daniel_son79: State of that defence. Another training injury for Shaughnessy? What the hell goes on down there?

@PompeyChimes90: No Shaughnessy is a worry. Squads getting stronger though and we're almost back at 100% lets back the boys, COME ON YOU BLUES!

@lukeatiyah: What’s up with the Shaughness monster? Honestly if he’s injured we’ve got to have a look at what’s going on.

@Zapbw91: Jesus Christ we need like 3 defenders right now.

@whcallum: That's an astoundingly bad defence for the Championship, and not a single defender on the bench either.

@Jamesr02_: Centre half huge priority now I’m assuming.

@PORTSMOUTHFCLEE: Huge blow.