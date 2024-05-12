Humiliation for former Portsmouth, Newcastle United and Wolves man in shock development
Former Pompey defender Mike Williamson suffered a painful and embarrassing end to his season last night.
The man remembered for one of the strangest Fratton careers in history endured a shocking play-off defeat, as his fancied MK Dons side were battered by unfancied Crawley.
The West Sussex side annihilated the side many were tipping for promotion 5-1 on their own patch, to advance to Wembley by a whopping 8-1 margin on aggregate.
The tie was quickly put to bed with two Crawley goals in the first 30 minutes, after they had won the first leg 3-0 on Tuesday.
Former Pompey triallist Corey Addai, who hit the headlines for some outrageous skill in the first leg, saved a penalty as Scott Lindsey’s side cruised to victory.
Ex-Blues striker Ellis Harrison couldn’t turn the tide when introduced at the break, for the side who finished eight points and three places above the team who handed them a footballing lesson over two legs.
Crawley are now 90 minutes away from League One, after creeping into the top seven on the final day, as Barrow could only draw at home against Mansfield.
Crewe will provide their opposition at the home of football next Sunday, with Williamson not hiding from the painful nature of defeat.
The former defender is remembered at PO4 for not making an appearance after signing for £3m from Watford in 2009 - and then departing for Newcastle five months later.
The 40-year-old admitted it’s the worst thing he’s experienced when watching a game.
He told the Milton Keynes Citizen: 'The play-offs are brutal.
‘It was really tough. I feel for the boys, we really suffered. That was the hardest match I've ever had to watch and we've come up short.
‘I've been in football a long time, and I've felt hurt like this before. This is right there with the worst.
‘I think you can imagine how it is in (the dressing room). When you see the boys hurting like that, they're in a lot of pain, but that's the industry. We've got to feel it, and now convert it. I'm very confident they'll do that.
‘We ran out of steam. We lost our shape, we looked ragged against a very good team, but we didn't stop running. There's a lot of honesty in there, but we have to make sure we have more next season.’
