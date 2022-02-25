The 26-year-old linked up with former Milwall boss Neil Harris at Priestfield on transfer deadline day – ending one of the toughest spells of his career.

Thompson had been restricted to just 201 minutes of first-team action this term as he fell way down the pecking order at the Lions.

As a result, the Millwall youth product’s contract was cancelled by mutual consent last month, presenting him with the opportunity to make a short-term moving to Kent.

Since then, Thompson – who is still held in high regard at Pompey following a brief loan stint in 2018 – has featured five times for Gillingham, doubling his appearances for the season already.

And settled into his new surroundings, the midfielder admitted he’s loving his new lease of life away from his boyhood club.

Thompson told Kentonline.co.uk: ‘I am enjoying football again.

‘The last six months have been tough, with not being involved and not being in squads and sitting around doing nothing really, just training.

‘I just want to play and enjoy my football and that is what I am doing here.

‘We have a tough task on our hands but I am relishing it.

‘I feel fit, I feel sharp, I think I still have more to give, (I want to) add some goals and assists to my name and help push the team up the table.

‘He (Harris) has been a big part of my career so far. On and off the pitch he is a great guy and a top manager.

‘His door is always open if you have any issues, he looks after his players and does the right things and he is a top, top man.’

Thompson had a successful loan spell at Fratton Park in the first half of the 2018-19 season, making 27 appearances before being recalled by Millwall.

The midfielder has often been heavily linked with return to Pompey, yet the Blues didn’t pursue a deal for the Lions outcast last month.

And despite only penning a deal with the Gills until the end of the season, Thompson said he hadn’t given too much thought to what the future holds.

‘I have not thought about that at all,’ he said.

‘Since joining, my one aim is to help Gillingham stay up in League One and focus on playing games again, getting my sharpness and fitness back.