I asked AI to predict final Championship table - and here’s where Portsmouth, Leeds United and Bristol City finish

By Pepe Lacey
Published 11th Apr 2025, 18:00 BST

A nail-biting finale to the season is in store for Pompey.

The battle for survival is set to go to the wire for the Blues after they suffered their fourth defeat in five games on Wednesday, when they fell to late heartbreak against Coventry.

The late heartbreak at the CBS Arena has seen the gap to the bottom three reduce to three points, with draws for Derby, Stoke, Cardiff and Luton in midweek.

John Mousinho’s men face a crucial contest against the Rams on Saturday, with two points currently separating the two sides.

A sell-out crowd is expected at Fratton Park in what could be a season-defining clash on the south coast.

While the threat of relegation remains in the minds of some supporters, do they have reasons to be worried?

We’ve taken to the world of AI, in particular X’s Grok tool, to see where the Blues could finish the season and whether they avoid a return to League One.

Here’s how AI predicts the final Championship table to look and why.

Will Pompey beat the drop?

1. AI predicted final Championship table

Will Pompey beat the drop? | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Reason: Their attacking depth and consistency likely secure the title, winning 4 of their last 5 games.

2. 1st: Leeds United

Reason: Their attacking depth and consistency likely secure the title, winning 4 of their last 5 games. | Getty Images

Reason: Strong defense and home form push them to automatic promotion.

3. 2nd: Sheffield United

Reason: Strong defense and home form push them to automatic promotion. | Getty Images

Reason: Pragmatic style ensures a top-four finish, just missing automatic spots.

4. 3rd: Burnley

Reason: Pragmatic style ensures a top-four finish, just missing automatic spots. | Getty Images

