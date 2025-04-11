Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Pompey will not be relegated from the Championship this season.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That is the no-nonsense verdict of Fratton Park title winner Tim Sherwood and Clinton Morrison, who have made it clear the Blues will have enough to maintain their second-tier status.

John Mouinsho’s men suffered late heartbreak on Wednesday evening to play-off chasing Coventry, with the 1-0 defeat leaving them just three points above the bottom three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Pompey will not have time to dwell on the midweek disappointment as attention quickly turns to Saturday’s crucial contest against relegation rivals Derby County.

Fratton Park is expected to be a sell-out as the battle for survival intensifies for the Blues, who have five crucial contests remaining to determine their future.

Sherwood, who won the First Division in 2003 and made 33 appearances during an 18-month stay on the south coast, is adamant his former side must take the positives from the defeat to Coventry into Saturday’s vitally-important match against the Rams if they want to have a chance of survival.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: ‘He’s (Mousinho) disappointed. It’s like someone ripping out your heart that is and I really mean that because that is how it feels. I’ve been on the end of those last-minute goals. When your team have put their bodies on the line for the cause and they’ve played alright. I’ll try and cheer them up as much as I can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘If his team performs like that for the badge, they will not get relegated out of this division. Then you will consolidate and come back stronger next year and add to the group. No one will want to hear that at the moment because it’s very, very disappointing.

‘I promise you that was a great performance. It wasn’t fantastic and they didn’t create a lot of chances going forward especially in the second half they sat back the last 20 minutes with something to protect. One point isn’t a bad result against a team chasing a place in the play-offs.

‘I was impressed with them, their commitment and their never-say-die spirit. But they made an error at the death. Coventry tried something different by putting the body in the box, putting a centre-half up, causing a bit of confusion. They (Pompey) just need to keep nice and calm about it and win at the weekend. That's all they need to do.

‘If they play like that they will. If they start feeling sorry for themselves on the back of the result, which they’re capable of doing, then it could all go wrong. They need to take the positives out of the result.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What points tally should Pompey and their rivals look to achieve?

Pompey’s form at home will keep the Blues in the Championship, according to Clinton Morrison. Pic: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Since 2004, an average of 46 points have been required to avoid relegation from the Championship. However, Sherwood’s fellow Sky Sports pundit Morrison believes a higher figure could be required for the Blues and their rivals to stay in the division.

Mousinho’s men currently sit on 45 points and with three of their five remaining games on home soil, the former Republic of Ireland international is adamant Pompey should achieve that figure and maintain their second-tier status.

Morrison said: ‘It might be a bit higher but it could be. A lot of those teams have got to play each other and play some of the teams at the top.

‘I agree with Tim, Pompey will be safe. I think John Mousinho did his work about a month-and-a-half ago. They’ve still got a bit of work to do now and if they came away with a point they would’ve been very happy. He will be frustrated but I still think they’ll have enough to stay in this division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Home form is important. Their fans are very good at home. Going to Fratton Park is one of the hardest places to go. Derby are below them so that’s a huge game; then they’ve got Norwich away, who haven’t got anything to play for apart from pride. Watford could be the same, Sheffield Wednesday away and then Hull.

‘The run-in is very good because there’s a lot of teams who haven’t got anything to play for and they’ve got three at home - that’s the most important thing. Take six points from the three at home and they’ll stay up.’