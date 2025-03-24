I asked AI to predict the final Championship table - and here’s where Portsmouth finish in relegation battle with Derby County and Plymouth Argyle

By Pepe Lacey
Published 24th Mar 2025, 13:30 BST

Pompey sit 17th in the Championship table at present - but here’s where they’ll finish the campaign, according to AI.

We don’t need new technology to realise the Blues are still within the relegation picture as they bid to maintain their second-tier status.

John Mousinho’s men are currently four points clear of the bottom three, with eight games set to decide their future after the international break.

Blackburn make the visit to Fratton Park this Saturday before Derby and Hull make the trip to the south coast in what could prove pivotal contests in the battle for survival.

The two-week stoppage would’ve come at a good time for Pompey, who have won just one of their previous four league games which promoted uncertainty among some of the Fratton faithful.

But do Blues fans have any need to worry? In the new world of Artificial Intelligence, we’ve taken to X’s tool, Grok, to determine the outcome of the final Championship table.

Here’s where Pompey will finish and why.

Where Pompey will finish in the Championship this season, according to AI.

1. The final Championship table, according to AI.

Where Pompey will finish in the Championship this season, according to AI. | Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages

Reason: Champions; dominant form carries them through

2. Leeds United - 94 points

Reason: Champions; dominant form carries them through | Getty Images

Reason: Second; defensive edge secures promotion

3. Sheffield United - 89 points

Reason: Second; defensive edge secures promotion | Getty Images

Reason: Play-off winners; strong late surge

4. Burnley - 84 points

Reason: Play-off winners; strong late surge | Alex Livesey/Getty Images Photo: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

