We don’t need new technology to realise the Blues are still within the relegation picture as they bid to maintain their second-tier status.

John Mousinho’s men are currently four points clear of the bottom three, with eight games set to decide their future after the international break.

Blackburn make the visit to Fratton Park this Saturday before Derby and Hull make the trip to the south coast in what could prove pivotal contests in the battle for survival.

The two-week stoppage would’ve come at a good time for Pompey, who have won just one of their previous four league games which promoted uncertainty among some of the Fratton faithful.

But do Blues fans have any need to worry? In the new world of Artificial Intelligence, we’ve taken to X’s tool, Grok, to determine the outcome of the final Championship table.

Here’s where Pompey will finish and why.

1 . The final Championship table, according to AI. Where Pompey will finish in the Championship this season, according to AI.

2 . Leeds United - 94 points Reason: Champions; dominant form carries them through

3 . Sheffield United - 89 points Reason: Second; defensive edge secures promotion