That’s the verdict of The News’ chief sports writer, Neil Allen, who believes the midfielder’s time at Fratton Park is coming to an abrupt close.

The 22-year-old is out of contract next month. The Blues have offered him fresh terms to remain at PO4 for another three years.

But, crucially, that offer of an extension to his current two-year stay remains unsigned. It was presented to the midfielder and his representatives in December.

Head coach John Mousinho this week warned Pompey's contract proposal will not be on the table ‘forever’.

But as the waiting game continues, Allen confessed that a Mingi exist looks the most likely outcome.

Speaking on the latest edition of Pompey Talk, he said: ‘Jay Mingi is an interesting one. It comes down to the fact that this contract offer has been on the table since December and we’re now in the middle of May and it’s still not signed.

‘For me, that’s ominous. No doubt, he’ll want to look around and assess his options and no doubt his decision will be influenced by the fact that he hasn’t played a single minute under John Mousinho. Even when fit at the end of the season he couldn’t get into the squad.

Pompey have offered Jay Mingi a new deal to remain at Fratton Park but have set a deadline for him to sign it

‘Crucially, Pompey will get training compensation because they’ve offered him a contract. So you would imagine he’d go elsewhere.

‘I cannot see him staying at Pompey. I really can’t.

A knee injury picked up in January, along with compartment syndrome, prevented Mingi from adding to his impressive 26 appearances and one goal over the first half of his breakthrough season.

However, there were suggestions from ‘a representative’ of the player that he was available to play under Mousinho over the second half of the season.

No match minutes were registered, though. And, according to Allen, that is telling for a player who was linked with a move away in January.

He added: ‘Let’s not forget, when he’s been fit, he’s had a really good breakthrough season.

‘He’s missed the second half of the season so it muddies the memory a bit, but let’s not forget that over the first half of the season he was excellent – a Football League debut, driving through that midfield with the ball at his feet, a huge impact since the summer, really. A real one to watch.

‘Hence why Pompey, in December, offered him a three-year-deal.

‘Again, it’s just telling that it (his contract) is still not signed and he’s got every right as a free agent to go around and look at other options.

‘But at the back of your mind you’re thinking, “I didn’t play for Pompey when I was fit”.