Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

John Mousinho is adamant he ‘didn’t want to’ substitute goal hero Mark O’Mahony against Oxford United - but it was a necessity.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Brighton loanee scored in successive matches when he handed the Blues a 57th-minute lead at Fratton Park on Saturday.

However, he was brought off 11 minutes from time, with Harvey Blair coming off the bench to be pressed into a central attacking role for the remainder of the match as it disappointingly finished 1-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mousinho’s decision frustrated some of the Fratton faithful, who questioned why the goal threat was taken off with the Blues desperate for a first win of the campaign.

Mark O'Mahony celebrates in front of the Fratton End after opening the scoring for Pompey against Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages | Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

The Blues’ head coach agreed - yet with O’Mahony feeling his groin, he felt it wise to remove the 19-year-old from the action.

Mousinho told The News: ‘Mark tired towards the end of the game, he slightly felt his groin as well, so we needed to bring him off.

‘I didn't want to, but it was something which was flagged at half-time. We kept him on a bit longer than we would probably have liked.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘He has never before had that physical output he’s experienced over the past week, so I’m really pleased with him. He took his goal really well, the only disappointing thing for Mark is he didn’t score more.

‘To come in as a 19-year-old, having never experienced football in the Championship, to play as well as he has done over the past week in those three games is impressive.

‘Two goals in three starts is excellent, I have been very, very pleased with his contribution.’

O’Mahony headed home Josh Murphy’s left-wing cross in the second half, a goal netted through clever movement from the striker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He darted across defender Ciaron Brown to steer his header past Jamie Cumming for the first Fratton Park goal from a Pompey player this term.

And it represented a second in four appearances so far since moving on a season-long loan from the Premier League late in the transfer window.

Mousinho added: ‘It was a classy goal he scored.

‘We got the ball out wide, it was a really good cross from Murph and Mark got across the front of his man for a really good finish.’