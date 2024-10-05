Louie Sibley's 72nd-minute leveller to deny Pompey victory over Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImagesLouie Sibley's 72nd-minute leveller to deny Pompey victory over Oxford United. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages
'Wonderful passing range, Signing of summer, Struggled at times': Neil Allen's Portsmouth player ratings against Oxford United

Neil Allen
By Neil Allen

Chief sports writer

Published 5th Oct 2024, 14:34 GMT
Updated 5th Oct 2024, 14:44 GMT
Pompey drew their ‘must-win’ game as Oxford departed Fratton Park with a point.

Mark O’Mahony’s second goal in consecutive games was cancelled by substitute Louie Sibley in the 72nd minute as the match finished in a disappointing 1-1 draw.

However, Pompey will be ruining Elias Soresen’s missed penalty on three minutes, which denied the chance of a crucial early goal – and here are our player ratings...

Superb 26th-minute save from El Mizouni, diving to his left to keep his goal-bound effort out. Look calm when the ball came his way, although often never took any chances with hefty clearances. Decent debut.

1. Nicolas Schmid - 7

Superb 26th-minute save from El Mizouni, diving to his left to keep his goal-bound effort out. Look calm when the ball came his way, although often never took any chances with hefty clearances. Decent debut.

(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 85 mins) Back in his favoured play at right-back and looked far more assured. Got back superbly in the 80th minute to hurry Dembele into a shot wide when the attacker was clean through.

2. Jordan Williams - 7

(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 85 mins) Back in his favoured play at right-back and looked far more assured. Got back superbly in the 80th minute to hurry Dembele into a shot wide when the attacker was clean through.

Stoke was always going to be a blip and he was back to his best. Demonstrated a wonderful range of passing and allowed to get involved in attacking situations a lot more, with one superb early cross from the right - 8

3. Regan Poole - 8

Stoke was always going to be a blip and he was back to his best. Demonstrated a wonderful range of passing and allowed to get involved in attacking situations a lot more, with one superb early cross from the right - 8

Really growing into the side with this injury-free run and another good display alongside Poole. Uses the ball well, decent in the air and very reliable.

4. Tom McIntyre - 7

Really growing into the side with this injury-free run and another good display alongside Poole. Uses the ball well, decent in the air and very reliable.

