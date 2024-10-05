Mark O’Mahony’s second goal in consecutive games was cancelled by substitute Louie Sibley in the 72nd minute as the match finished in a disappointing 1-1 draw.
However, Pompey will be ruining Elias Soresen’s missed penalty on three minutes, which denied the chance of a crucial early goal – and here are our player ratings...
1. Nicolas Schmid - 7
Superb 26th-minute save from El Mizouni, diving to his left to keep his goal-bound effort out. Look calm when the ball came his way, although often never took any chances with hefty clearances. Decent debut. Photo: Jason Brown
2. Jordan Williams - 7
(Replaced by Zak Swanson on 85 mins) Back in his favoured play at right-back and looked far more assured. Got back superbly in the 80th minute to hurry Dembele into a shot wide when the attacker was clean through. Photo: Jason Brown
3. Regan Poole - 8
Stoke was always going to be a blip and he was back to his best. Demonstrated a wonderful range of passing and allowed to get involved in attacking situations a lot more, with one superb early cross from the right - 8 Photo: Jason Brown
4. Tom McIntyre - 7
Really growing into the side with this injury-free run and another good display alongside Poole. Uses the ball well, decent in the air and very reliable. Photo: Jason Brown
