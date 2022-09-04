‘I don't think there's any limit to how high he can play’ - Midfielder becomes latest Portsmouth figure to tip Spurs starlet with successful future
Tom Lowery has backed Spurs loanee Dane Scarlett to go ‘right to the top’ after another excellent display on Saturday.
The midfielder believes ‘there’s no limit’ on how high the 18-year-old can play in his promising career.
The Tottenham starlet stole the show against Peterborough at Fratton Park as his goals either side of half-time secured the three points in the Blues’ 2-1 victory.
Indeed, his brace was his fourth goal in three consecutive games after finding the back of the net against Port Vale and Crawley.
This has seen Scarlett on the receiving end of praise from both fellow team-mates, Danny Cowley and even former Pompey players in recent weeks after his summer loan switch from Spurs.
The list of the striker's admirers keeps increasing with Lowery the latest name to tip the young forward to have a successful future.
The midfielder told The News: He’s an unbelievable player, his work rate is first class, he’s got unbelievable ability and he showed that again with the goals he scored.
‘I think he’s got a lot of confidence, he has a lot of confidence in himself and his ability.
‘He’s had a really good run of games of scoring goals and there’s still more to come from him. I don't think there's any limit to how high he can play.
‘He’s got a great attitude and I think he can go right to the top.’
Scarlett’s move to Fratton Park signalled his first move away from Spurs after coming through the ranks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Lowery admitted the striker can play a crucial part in the Blues’ promotion push and joked he regularly forgets the forwards young age.
‘I always forget he’s only 18.’ He continued.
‘The way he carries himself and the performances he puts in he seems a lot older than he is.
‘I think he will be important and he will score a lot of goals for us but we've got a great squad so I’m sure if he comes out of the team we have got some really good players to come back.’