Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The midfielder believes ‘there’s no limit’ on how high the 18-year-old can play in his promising career.

Indeed, his brace was his fourth goal in three consecutive games after finding the back of the net against Port Vale and Crawley.

Sign up to our Portsmouth FC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This has seen Scarlett on the receiving end of praise from both fellow team-mates, Danny Cowley and even former Pompey players in recent weeks after his summer loan switch from Spurs.

The list of the striker's admirers keeps increasing with Lowery the latest name to tip the young forward to have a successful future.

The midfielder told The News: He’s an unbelievable player, his work rate is first class, he’s got unbelievable ability and he showed that again with the goals he scored.

‘I think he’s got a lot of confidence, he has a lot of confidence in himself and his ability.

Tom Lowery has tipped Dane Scarlett to have a successful career after another standout Pompey performance.

‘He’s had a really good run of games of scoring goals and there’s still more to come from him. I don't think there's any limit to how high he can play.

‘He’s got a great attitude and I think he can go right to the top.’

Scarlett’s move to Fratton Park signalled his first move away from Spurs after coming through the ranks at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Lowery admitted the striker can play a crucial part in the Blues’ promotion push and joked he regularly forgets the forwards young age.

‘I always forget he’s only 18.’ He continued.

‘The way he carries himself and the performances he puts in he seems a lot older than he is.